Saudi Arabia

Saudi Justice Ministry partners with non-profit sector to set up advisory centers

ARAB NEWS |

RIYADH: The Justice Ministry has launched an initiative to involve the non-profit sector in the development of advisory centers in partnership with experienced local houses and centers.
The initiative accompanies others provided by the ministry to serve the community legally and socially, and to utilize Saudis in family guidance and conciliation.
Ministry Undersecretary Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Omairah signed an agreement with centers for the establishment of 10 advisory centers at family affairs courts in Riyadh. The courts will refer cases to the centers based on administrative processes agreed upon by the two parties.
The ministry has also launched an electronic service that will allow users to make objections on errors of notaries in the Kingdom.
The service aims to improve transparency in the work and procedures of notaries, and facilitate responses to notes by beneficiaries on documentation carried out by notaries, the ministry said.
According to the new initiative, notaries have to respond to objections raised by customers within five days, or the application will be automatically referred to the documentation unit in the Justice Ministry, which will respond within 15 days of studying the application.

