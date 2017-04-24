  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Initiative launched to turn Jeddah green

FOUZIA KHAN |
Omar Al-Jasser, director of the Saudi Association for Culture and Arts, tends to plants as part of the Jeddah Municipality initiative ‘Greenery in our Hands.’ (AN photo)
JEDDAH: The Saudi Association for Culture and Arts in Jeddah is participating in the “Jeddah: Greenery in our Hands” initiative, which was launched by the city municipality.
The initiative seeks to increase green spaces in Jeddah by enhancing the participation of volunteers and government and private sectors in community service, said director general of social services at the municipality, Mohammed bin Ali Al-Yami.
Thirty government and private entities are participating, as are celebrities, community leaders and a number of parks.
Omar Al-Jasser, director of the association, said the initiative is part of its social responsibility toward Jeddah and its society.
Al-Yami said the initiative is part of an agreement signed between the municipality and Al-Ayad Modern Co. Ltd. to build awareness about the importance of planting and caring for trees and plants.
JEDDAH: The Saudi Association for Culture and Arts in Jeddah is participating in the “Jeddah: Greenery in our Hands” initiative, which was launched by the city municipality.
The initiative seeks to increase green spaces in Jeddah by enhancing the participation of volunteers and government and private sectors in community service, said director general of social services at the municipality, Mohammed bin Ali Al-Yami.
Thirty government and private entities are participating, as are celebrities, community leaders and a number of parks.
Omar Al-Jasser, director of the association, said the initiative is part of its social responsibility toward Jeddah and its society.
Al-Yami said the initiative is part of an agreement signed between the municipality and Al-Ayad Modern Co. Ltd. to build awareness about the importance of planting and caring for trees and plants.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Prince Khalid on governorates tour

JEDDAH: Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Makkah governor and adviser to King Salman, is carrying out his...

Tebian project against terror continues registration for May enrolment

JEDDAH: The Dialogue Academy of the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue continues to offer...

Prince Khalid on governorates tour
Tebian project against terror continues registration for May enrolment
Initiative launched to turn Jeddah green
Justice Ministry partners with non-profit sector to set up advisory centers
Labor Ministry launches plan for bank accounts for domestic workers
New Saudi envoy is a veteran in war against Daesh
Latest News
Prince Khalid on governorates tour
Tebian project against terror continues registration for May enrolment
Initiative launched to turn Jeddah green
Justice Ministry partners with non-profit sector to set up advisory centers
Labor Ministry launches plan for bank accounts for domestic workers
New Saudi envoy is a veteran in war against Daesh
18 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR