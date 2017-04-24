Initiative launched to turn Jeddah green

JEDDAH: The Saudi Association for Culture and Arts in Jeddah is participating in the “Jeddah: Greenery in our Hands” initiative, which was launched by the city municipality.

The initiative seeks to increase green spaces in Jeddah by enhancing the participation of volunteers and government and private sectors in community service, said director general of social services at the municipality, Mohammed bin Ali Al-Yami.

Thirty government and private entities are participating, as are celebrities, community leaders and a number of parks.

Omar Al-Jasser, director of the association, said the initiative is part of its social responsibility toward Jeddah and its society.

Al-Yami said the initiative is part of an agreement signed between the municipality and Al-Ayad Modern Co. Ltd. to build awareness about the importance of planting and caring for trees and plants.

