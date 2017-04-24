Tebian project against terror continues registration for May enrolment

JEDDAH: The Dialogue Academy of the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue continues to offer registration in its Tebian project for the prevention of extremism.

The program is designed to qualify national trainers to understand the dimensions of terrorism and address its issues.

The academy provides qualitative training for both men and women to raise awareness, reinforce national unity and protect the Kingdom’s social fabric.

The two-day Tebian course will start at the academy’s headquarters in Riyadh on May 8 for men and May 9 for women.

“Tebian represents a training bridge for intellectual communication through a methodology that promotes a preventive presence sufficient to recognize extremist ideology and the means through which extremists work,” said the academy’s director general for training and opinion polls, Ismail Al-Omari.

“In addition, the training is aimed at gaining the necessary skills to dismantle extremism with all its destructive negativity so that it becomes easy to discover and diagnose, and treat its issues by all interested parties.”

Fatima Al-Qahtani, assistant director general of the academy, said Tebian is designed to enable trainees to learn about essential aspects of extremism, including its definition, composition and causes; defining Islam’s attitude toward extremism; mechanisms to address extremist thoughts and ideologies; and the most effective ways to prevent it.

Tebian is participating in the National Talahom Week to combat extremism, organized and supported by the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue.

So far, the project has benefited dozens of male and female trainees in Jouf, Qassim and Jazan.

It is available for study at a number of Saudi universities, including Taibah University and King Khalid University, where more than 10,000 students have benefited from it.

