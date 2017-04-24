Prince Khalid on governorates tour

JEDDAH: Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Makkah governor and adviser to King Salman, is carrying out his annual tour of the governorates of Al-Moweiya, Al-Kharama, Rnia, Turba, Meissan and Taif.

He will inspect development projects in the governorates, meet locals, listen to their needs in the presence of directors of regional government departments, and head a meeting of local councils.

His past visits have proven important due to his direct meetings with citizens, and have resulted in faster implementation of projects, which include education, health care, water and energy.

Prince Khalid will open the Makleh Tomiah tourism project, which will include a visitors’ center, five towers, 800-meter-long walkways, a prayer hall and parking lots.

He will also inaugurate the Dowiehi mine project, which will include a goldmine, a treatment plant and a transport network for treated water.