  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Prince Khalid on governorates tour

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal

JEDDAH: Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Makkah governor and adviser to King Salman, is carrying out his annual tour of the governorates of Al-Moweiya, Al-Kharama, Rnia, Turba, Meissan and Taif.
He will inspect development projects in the governorates, meet locals, listen to their needs in the presence of directors of regional government departments, and head a meeting of local councils.
His past visits have proven important due to his direct meetings with citizens, and have resulted in faster implementation of projects, which include education, health care, water and energy.
Prince Khalid will open the Makleh Tomiah tourism project, which will include a visitors’ center, five towers, 800-meter-long walkways, a prayer hall and parking lots.
He will also inaugurate the Dowiehi mine project, which will include a goldmine, a treatment plant and a transport network for treated water.

Related Articles

JEDDAH: Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Makkah governor and adviser to King Salman, is carrying out his annual tour of the governorates of Al-Moweiya, Al-Kharama, Rnia, Turba, Meissan and Taif.
He will inspect development projects in the governorates, meet locals, listen to their needs in the presence of directors of regional government departments, and head a meeting of local councils.
His past visits have proven important due to his direct meetings with citizens, and have resulted in faster implementation of projects, which include education, health care, water and energy.
Prince Khalid will open the Makleh Tomiah tourism project, which will include a visitors’ center, five towers, 800-meter-long walkways, a prayer hall and parking lots.
He will also inaugurate the Dowiehi mine project, which will include a goldmine, a treatment plant and a transport network for treated water.

Tags: Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Makkah governor Kaaba Jeddah Makkah gold mine King Salman Umrah Haj

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

King Salman, Egyptian president hold talks

RIYADH : Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who arrived here Sunday on an official visit,...

Hail girl pays for Yemeni child’s hospital treatment

JEDDAH: Citizens in Hail expressed pride in Mashael Nasser Al-Rushaidan, an only child who donated...

King Salman, Egyptian president hold talks
Hail girl pays for Yemeni child’s hospital treatment
Prince Khalid on governorates tour
Tebian project against terror continues registration for May enrolment
Initiative launched to turn Jeddah green
Saudi Justice Ministry partners with non-profit sector to set up advisory centers
Latest News
King Salman, Egyptian president hold talks
46 views
Hail girl pays for Yemeni child’s hospital treatment
62 views
Prince Khalid on governorates tour
20 views
Tebian project against terror continues registration for May enrolment
11 views
Initiative launched to turn Jeddah green
15 views
Saudi Justice Ministry partners with non-profit sector to set up advisory centers
12 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR