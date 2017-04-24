  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Hail girl pays for Yemeni child’s hospital treatment

MOHAMMAD AL-SULAMI |
Mashael Nasser Al-Rushaidan with Yemeni child Omar Fayez Mohammad.

JEDDAH: Citizens in Hail expressed pride in Mashael Nasser Al-Rushaidan, an only child who donated SR4,810 ($1,283) to pay for the treatment of Omar Fayez Mohammad, a Yemeni who was born in Hail General Hospital and could only be discharged after payment of the bill.
A video circulated on social media in which Mohammad’s father appealed for the release of his wife and child after he was unable to pay the bill.
Al-Rushaidan, 12, insisted on going to the hospital with her father to pay the bill and have Mohammad discharged.
The bill included SR2,000 for one day in the intensive care unit, SR140 for screening, SR150 for laboratory tests, SR120 for X-rays and SR1,400 for five days in the pediatrics department.
Al-Rushaidan said she prays to God that in return she gets brothers and sisters. Her father said she is the pride and joy of every Saudi female.

Tags: Yemeni children Yemenis Jeddah Riyadh Yemen War

