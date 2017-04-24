King Salman, Egyptian president hold talks

RIYADH : Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who arrived here Sunday on an official visit, held talks with King Salman on various aspects of bilateral cooperation and the latest regional developments.

Upon arrival, El-Sisi was received by the monarch at King Salman Air Base, from where they headed to the Royal Court, where the visiting delegation was received by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, princes, ministers and senior officials.

Egyptian Ambassador Nasser Hamdy earlier said the talks would touch on strategic bilateral relations and regional and global issues, notably the war on terror.

The talks would also explore ways to implement bilateral agreements in a manner that enhances joint cooperation, he added.

In April 2016, the two sides signed agreements in the fields of commerce, industry and anti-corruption during King Salman’s visit to Cairo.

Hamdy said Saudi Arabia is considered the biggest investor in Egypt with $6.1 billion, which represents 11 percent of total foreign investments and 27 percent of Arab investments in Egypt. Egyptian investments in the Kingdom have reached $1.1 billion, he added.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told Asharq Al-Awsat, a sister publication of Arab News, that El-Sisi’s visit contributes to setting out an effective coordination and consultation mechanism between the two countries.

A Saudi-Egyptian Summit in Riyadh will discuss ways to reinforce bilateral relations and face regional challenges, he said.

The summit is an opportunity to address regional and international developments, especially after El-Sisi’s recent visit to Washington, Shoukry added. The summit will also quell rumors of bilateral relations experiencing a rough patch, he said.

The two sides have had divergent views on some regional issues, such as Syria’s civil war. Relations also grew strained when an agreement to transfer ownership of two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia was met with protests and lawsuits in Egypt.

El-Sisi’s visit follows an invitation by King Salman when they met on the sidelines of the recent Arab League Summit in Jordan.