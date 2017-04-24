Oman Air conducts emergency response exercise

Oman Air, the national carrier of Oman, conducted a realistic emergency response exercise in Muscat recently to rehearse its emergency management program and response functions. A real-time scenario was developed, including the steady provision of new issues and additional information, as often happens during an actual emergency. Observers have hailed it a major success.

Oman Air has invested significantly in emergency preparedness and this exercise was the latest in a series that have been carried out across the airline’s network. The drill involved teams from across the airline’s departments including media, marketing, IT, finance, HR, legal, commercial as well as the flight and ground operations teams.

Oman Air’s primary consideration is the safety and well-being of its staff and customers. Exercises such as the one carried out have enabled the airline to retain its spotless safety record.

This exercise has been a powerful learning experience that will only make the collective emergency response plans of the airline even stronger. Oman Air is a rapidly growing, dynamic airline. The continual training and drilling of staff is part of the internal efforts by the Oman Air Response Team to ensure that all staff are trained to the highest industry standards to ensure they can be ready for any unforeseen circumstances.

