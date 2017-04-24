Nesto opens 50th GCC outlet in Al-Ahsa

Nesto Group, a Dubai-based retail giant, opened its 50th hypermarket in the GCC in Al-Ahsa on Thursday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Nesto directors and officials.

The new Hyper Nesto offers its customers an exclusive shopping area in Nora Plaza, near Al-Fatah Sports Club on King Faisal Road.

Nesto is known for its good quality products and lowest prices in the city.

The company has added more value for customers’ spending by offering various promotions and discounts since its inception.

“Nesto in Al-Ahsa will soon become the favorite hypermarket of customers in the region,” said Noufal KP, director of Nesto.

The new store features leading brands and ample car parking facility.

“We are glad to serve the new location with the best quality and service. We have a wide range of products and services on offer and the prices are competitive,” Noufal said.

The new Nesto would focus in serving quality products at affordable prices to ensure that a broad cross section of the community would be able to benefit from its stores.

Focusing on quality, the group endeavors to ensure that there is parity in pricing structures between their other retail outlets.

At Nesto, fresh vegetables and fruits would be made available at affordable rates. In spite of competition, Nesto has always been able to maintain its prices and profile among its target audience comprising Arabs, Indians, Pakistanis and a host of other nationalities. Their “customer first” policy has always ensured a high level of customer loyalty and retention.

The group is planning to open hypermarkets in all the major cities in Saudi Arabia.

The rapidly growing Nesto retail chain is owned and operated by Western International Group, which has a wide range of brands that cater to a cross section of the market.

The group has a footprint in 82 countries and employs over 12,000 employees with own offices in the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Hong Kong, China, India and Thailand.

