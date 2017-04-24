Afghan army chief, defense minister resign following attack

  • Search form

By RAHIM FAIEZ | AP |
Coffins containing the bodies of Afghan national Army (ANA) soldiers killed in April 21’s attack on an army headquarters are lined up in Mazar-i-Sharif, northern Afghanistan. (REUTERS)

KABUL, Afghanistan: — Afghan officials say the country’s army chief and the defense minister have resigned following the weekend Taliban attack at a northern army base that killed more than 100 military and other personnel.
The officials say President Ashraf Ghani accepted the resignations on Monday. It was not immediately clear who would replace Defense Minister Abdullah Habibi and Army Chief of Staff Qadam Shah Shahim.
The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media. The president’s official Twitter account also confirmed the resignations.
In Friday’s attack, gunmen and suicide bombers wearing army uniforms struck the compound of the 209th Corps of the Afghan National Army in northern Balkh province, killing and wounding scores. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the assault.

