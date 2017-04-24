Is it worth risking lives to save lives?

JEDDAH: It is said that a dog is man’s best friend. Well, try telling that to an Algerian sailor who leaped from his fuel tanker in the middle of the Mediterranean Ocean to rescue a whale caught in fishing netting.

Talk about new friends!

The Daily Mail reported on Friday that a brave sailor jumped 40 feet off the side of the ship into the water to save the silver-colored whale that was caught in a fishing line between an orange tugboat and the tanker.

The whale was in distressed and cold not escape, so the sailor took it upon himself to rescue it. After a 10-minute struggle with the netting he freed the mammal.

Another man joined the sailor to help free the whale and everyone on the ship was cheering once the fish was released.

According to Vessel Finder, the tanker, the Cheikh El Mokrani, is off the Algerian coast.

The vessel is an LNG tanker registered in the Bahamas. LNG tankers are designed for transporting liquefied natural gas.