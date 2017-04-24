  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 min 13 sec ago

You are here

Offbeat

Is it worth risking lives to save lives?

NADA HAMEED | ARAB NEWS |
(Video grab)

JEDDAH: It is said that a dog is man’s best friend. Well, try telling that to an Algerian sailor who leaped from his fuel tanker in the middle of the Mediterranean Ocean to rescue a whale caught in fishing netting.
Talk about new friends!
The Daily Mail reported on Friday that a brave sailor jumped 40 feet off the side of the ship into the water to save the silver-colored whale that was caught in a fishing line between an orange tugboat and the tanker.
The whale was in distressed and cold not escape, so the sailor took it upon himself to rescue it. After a 10-minute struggle with the netting he freed the mammal.
Another man joined the sailor to help free the whale and everyone on the ship was cheering once the fish was released.
According to Vessel Finder, the tanker, the Cheikh El Mokrani, is off the Algerian coast.
The vessel is an LNG tanker registered in the Bahamas. LNG tankers are designed for transporting liquefied natural gas.

Related Articles

JEDDAH: It is said that a dog is man’s best friend. Well, try telling that to an Algerian sailor who leaped from his fuel tanker in the middle of the Mediterranean Ocean to rescue a whale caught in fishing netting.
Talk about new friends!
The Daily Mail reported on Friday that a brave sailor jumped 40 feet off the side of the ship into the water to save the silver-colored whale that was caught in a fishing line between an orange tugboat and the tanker.
The whale was in distressed and cold not escape, so the sailor took it upon himself to rescue it. After a 10-minute struggle with the netting he freed the mammal.
Another man joined the sailor to help free the whale and everyone on the ship was cheering once the fish was released.
According to Vessel Finder, the tanker, the Cheikh El Mokrani, is off the Algerian coast.
The vessel is an LNG tanker registered in the Bahamas. LNG tankers are designed for transporting liquefied natural gas.

Tags: whale rescue Ocean Algerian Mediterranean fishing

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Is it worth risking lives to save lives?

JEDDAH: It is said that a dog is man’s best friend. Well, try telling that to an Algerian sailor...

Supermodel Bella Hadid ‘dying’ to visit Palestine

JEDDAH: US supermodel of Palestinian origin Bella Hadid has said she wishes to visit Palestine, the...

Is it worth risking lives to save lives?
Supermodel Bella Hadid ‘dying’ to visit Palestine
Gazans create wedding limo from five different cars
Chelsea Clinton: Someday, someone’s mother will be president
Hollywood honors Chris Pratt
Dubai-based YouTube chef cooks up a success story
Latest News
Palestinian leader on hunger strike sees health decline: NGO
3 views
Venezuela protesters plan nationwide road blocks
6 views
German business morale brightens in April
2 views
Militants ambush convoy with off-duty Iraq soldiers, kill 10
6 views
Refugee families enjoy free city tours in New York
17 views
Emiratis, Malaysians reach $1.2bn deal over troubled fund
8 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR