  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Albania opposition fights for technocrat government

World

Albania opposition fights for technocrat government

Reuters |
Lulzim Basha, leader of Albania's main opposition Democratic Party. (AP)
TIRANA: Supporters of Albania’s opposition Democratic Party blocked several main roads on Monday for one hour, escalating their two-month-old protest for a caretaker government to oversee the June 18 general elections.
Party leader Lulzim Basha joined supporters sitting at a crossroads on the outskirts of Tirana where traffic comes off a main highway, and praised their peacefulness and “European culture.”
There were other sit-ins near highways in northern, central and southern Albania.
The opposition has been calling for a caretaker government to oversee the next election because it says Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialist-led coalition will reshape the judiciary to its liking and it cannot be trusted to ensure a fair vote.
The government, which is trying to reform the judiciary as part of its drive to join the EU, rejects this accusation.
The protesters have been holding a sit-in for the past 65 days at a tent pitched in the main street below the government offices. Efforts to solve the deadlock have so far failed.
The opposition is also boycotting Parliament, stalling the passage of laws that would help vet the new judges and kick-start a reform of the judiciary that Brussels has made a step before starting accession negotiations with Albania.
At the end of the hour-long protest, Basha repeated his call for a technocrat government that could purge officials with a criminal past and pass the vetting laws.
“This is a warning that the determination of this people’s movement is unbreakable in its resolve to hold free and fair elections,” he told the crowd on the road.
Police had earlier warned the protest was illegal but it did not try to disperse the crowd. Except for minor altercation in the south, the roadblocks passed peacefully.
Rama accused the Democrats of creating roadblocks because they “did not want the road to Europe to be opened by cleansing the corrupt from the judiciary.”
Two members of the European Parliament, from the right and left, were due in Tirana on Monday evening on a mission to help reach a compromise, the EU delegation office said.
TIRANA: Supporters of Albania’s opposition Democratic Party blocked several main roads on Monday for one hour, escalating their two-month-old protest for a caretaker government to oversee the June 18 general elections.
Party leader Lulzim Basha joined supporters sitting at a crossroads on the outskirts of Tirana where traffic comes off a main highway, and praised their peacefulness and “European culture.”
There were other sit-ins near highways in northern, central and southern Albania.
The opposition has been calling for a caretaker government to oversee the next election because it says Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialist-led coalition will reshape the judiciary to its liking and it cannot be trusted to ensure a fair vote.
The government, which is trying to reform the judiciary as part of its drive to join the EU, rejects this accusation.
The protesters have been holding a sit-in for the past 65 days at a tent pitched in the main street below the government offices. Efforts to solve the deadlock have so far failed.
The opposition is also boycotting Parliament, stalling the passage of laws that would help vet the new judges and kick-start a reform of the judiciary that Brussels has made a step before starting accession negotiations with Albania.
At the end of the hour-long protest, Basha repeated his call for a technocrat government that could purge officials with a criminal past and pass the vetting laws.
“This is a warning that the determination of this people’s movement is unbreakable in its resolve to hold free and fair elections,” he told the crowd on the road.
Police had earlier warned the protest was illegal but it did not try to disperse the crowd. Except for minor altercation in the south, the roadblocks passed peacefully.
Rama accused the Democrats of creating roadblocks because they “did not want the road to Europe to be opened by cleansing the corrupt from the judiciary.”
Two members of the European Parliament, from the right and left, were due in Tirana on Monday evening on a mission to help reach a compromise, the EU delegation office said.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Albania opposition fights for technocrat government

TIRANA: Supporters of Albania’s opposition Democratic Party blocked several main roads on Monday...

UK Conservatives pledge energy price cap, hitting utility shares

LONDON: Britain’s ruling Conservative Party said it would cap domestic energy prices if it retained...

Albania opposition fights for technocrat government
UK Conservatives pledge energy price cap, hitting utility shares
Socialists on rocks after historic ‘drubbing’
South African pleads not guilty to slaying his wealthy family
Venezuela protesters plan nationwide road blocks
Refugee families enjoy free city tours in New York
Latest News
Albania opposition fights for technocrat government
UK Conservatives pledge energy price cap, hitting utility shares
Socialists on rocks after historic ‘drubbing’
South African pleads not guilty to slaying his wealthy family
Palestinian leader on hunger strike sees health decline: NGO
15 views
Venezuela protesters plan nationwide road blocks
11 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR