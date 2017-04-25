  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 min 47 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Elissa wins big at first Arab Nation Music Awards

Offbeat

Elissa wins big at first Arab Nation Music Awards

ARAB NEWS |
Elissa
JEDDAH: Lebanese diva Elissa was a big winner at the first edition of the Arab Nation Music Awards ceremony, held in Beirut on Sunday.
It was a first-of-its-kind Middle East awards ceremony that represented the regional talent, and covered musical stars from North Africa to the Levant and the Gulf. The ceremony was attended by several political and media personalities from the Arab world, and hosted by Razan El-Moghrabi.
Elissa swept up awards in four categories, which include: best Arab artist, best song for an Arab soap opera (‘Ya Reit’), star of the host country, and star of social media.
The Arab singer thanked the audience, her fans and manager, who she said could not attend the ceremony because of personal reasons. Slamming her critics, she said those who called her album a failure are “sick” people.
The awards differ from any other musical award in Lebanon or the Arab world. They are more like Western music awards, as winners are selected based on the audience’s choice, and their performance and success.
The Arab Nation Music Awards was a star-studded event attended by the likes of Nassif Zeytoun and others.
JEDDAH: Lebanese diva Elissa was a big winner at the first edition of the Arab Nation Music Awards ceremony, held in Beirut on Sunday.
It was a first-of-its-kind Middle East awards ceremony that represented the regional talent, and covered musical stars from North Africa to the Levant and the Gulf. The ceremony was attended by several political and media personalities from the Arab world, and hosted by Razan El-Moghrabi.
Elissa swept up awards in four categories, which include: best Arab artist, best song for an Arab soap opera (‘Ya Reit’), star of the host country, and star of social media.
The Arab singer thanked the audience, her fans and manager, who she said could not attend the ceremony because of personal reasons. Slamming her critics, she said those who called her album a failure are “sick” people.
The awards differ from any other musical award in Lebanon or the Arab world. They are more like Western music awards, as winners are selected based on the audience’s choice, and their performance and success.
The Arab Nation Music Awards was a star-studded event attended by the likes of Nassif Zeytoun and others.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Faisal J. Abbas collects UK alumni award for social impact

Jeddah: There was much to celebrate at Queen Elizabeth’s 91st birthday party, held Monday night...

Elissa wins big at first Arab Nation Music Awards

JEDDAH: Lebanese diva Elissa was a big winner at the first edition of the Arab Nation Music Awards...

Faisal J. Abbas collects UK alumni award for social impact
Elissa wins big at first Arab Nation Music Awards
Is it worth risking lives to save lives?
Supermodel Bella Hadid ‘dying’ to visit Palestine
Gazans create wedding limo from five different cars
Chelsea Clinton: Someday, someone’s mother will be president
Latest News
US submarine makes S.Korea port call, North remains defiant
12 views
Trump backs away from demand for border wall money
80 views
Major 7.1 quake strikes off Chile's coast, rocks capital
68 views
Arkansas puts first killer to death in planned double execution
117 views
Saudi Cabinet throws its support for inter-Arab investments
273 views
Merkel arriving for visit
132 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR