Makkah governor inaugurates development projects

JEDDAH: Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Makkah governor and adviser to King Salman, on Monday stressed the leadership’s concern with achieving security and stability, as well as with carrying out development projects in the country, during his visit to Al-Muwayh governorate and the Ashayrah center.

“I am happy I got to visit Ashayrah during this trip, as I have witnessed progress and change for the better,” he told the audience gathered at the center.

Inaugurating Makla’a Tamiah, a project that includes a center for visitors, a digital showroom, five lounges with 800 meters of corridors, a place of prayer and parking, the governor expressed appreciation for Prince Sultan bin Salman, chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), for his efforts and vision for the future.

Al-Faisal said that “Makla’a Tamiah will be a place of attraction for tourists,” and expressed hope that “developing the area will help attract a large number of visitors from the Kingdom and abroad.”

He inaugurated Makla’a Tamiah, the development of which he had given directions for last year. It was developed and supervised by the Center for Development Integration and the SCTH.

The governor also reviewed the progress of work on the Ashayrah center, which is located some 75 kilometers north of the city of Taif. The center has a population of 12,871 and includes 12 villages.

In accordance with the directives of Al-Faisal, the Taif Municipality has allocated land at Ashayrah for a development center of a total area of half a million square meters, which will comprise all government departments, in addition to residential and commercial facilities.

Al-Faisal was also briefed on the King Abdul Aziz Camp park project in Ashayrah, a project that includes day-use hotels and permanent residences catering to Gulf tourism.

Families that reside for a short time (two to three days) can take residence at the project, which also allocates areas for youth camps. A park for children is also included.

