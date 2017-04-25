New era in Saudi-Brunei relations, says ambassador

RIYADH: With the recent visit of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to Brunei, the bilateral relations between the two nations have entered a new era, said the Southeast Asian country’s ambassador Dato Yusoff Ismail in Riyadh on Sunday.

The envoy was speaking to Arab News at a reception he hosted with his wife to celebrate their country’s 33rd national day.

Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar was the chief guest at the evening event attended by members of the diplomatic corps and distinguished guests.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Brunei and the Kingdom in 1987, both countries continue to enjoy warm and brotherly relations,” Ambassador Dato Yusoff Ismail said.

He pointed out that these relations were based on mutual understanding, respect, and bonds of brotherhood that link the two kingdoms.

Long before the official relations began, there were already social contacts between the people of the two countries, especially those related to Islamic and economic matters, the ambassador said.

He said that Brunei and the Kingdom will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express our deepest appreciation for all the support and cooperation given by the government of Saudi Arabia, particularly, the hospitality provided to the Bruneian pilgrims during the Haj and Umrah seasons all these years.

“We also appreciate the Kingdom’s active leadership role and various contributions especially his majesty’s personal support for the humanitarian cause in the Middle East as well as in our region.”

RIYADH: With the recent visit of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to Brunei, the bilateral relations between the two nations have entered a new era, said the Southeast Asian country’s ambassador Dato Yusoff Ismail in Riyadh on Sunday.

The envoy was speaking to Arab News at a reception he hosted with his wife to celebrate their country’s 33rd national day.

Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar was the chief guest at the evening event attended by members of the diplomatic corps and distinguished guests.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Brunei and the Kingdom in 1987, both countries continue to enjoy warm and brotherly relations,” Ambassador Dato Yusoff Ismail said.

He pointed out that these relations were based on mutual understanding, respect, and bonds of brotherhood that link the two kingdoms.

Long before the official relations began, there were already social contacts between the people of the two countries, especially those related to Islamic and economic matters, the ambassador said.

He said that Brunei and the Kingdom will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express our deepest appreciation for all the support and cooperation given by the government of Saudi Arabia, particularly, the hospitality provided to the Bruneian pilgrims during the Haj and Umrah seasons all these years.

“We also appreciate the Kingdom’s active leadership role and various contributions especially his majesty’s personal support for the humanitarian cause in the Middle East as well as in our region.”