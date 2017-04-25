  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 46 min 19 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • At least 10 in minibus killed by roadside bomb Pakistan

World

At least 10 in minibus killed by roadside bomb Pakistan

Reuters |
(Source: pakistan.gov.pk)
PARACHINAR, Pakistan: A remote-controlled roadside bomb targeting a minibus killed at least 10 people and wounded several others on Tuesday in Pakistan’s remote northwestern tribal region bordering Afghanistan, an official in the region said.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Shahid Ali Khan, a senior regional Pakistani official, told Reuters militants planted a roadside bomb in the Kurram Agency in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).
“When the passengers were coming, they detonated the remote-controlled bomb,” said Khan, who is the assistant political agent for Kurram Agency in FATA, which borders Afghanistan.
Several wounded people were taken to hospital in the nearby town of Parachinar, Khan said. The military has sent a helicopter to evacuate the wounded to the city of Peshawar.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s office said the premier had “directed relevant authorities to extend maximum support for treatment of the injured.”
Parachinar and the surrounding area has suffered sectarian tension between Sunni and Shiite Muslims in the past.
Several major attacks have rocked the Kurram Agency area this year, including a bomb blast at a mosque that killed more than 20 people in March in Parachinar.
In January, a bomb planted in a busy vegetable market also killed 21 people.
Both blasts were claimed by the Pakistani Taliban militant Islamist group

Related Articles

PARACHINAR, Pakistan: A remote-controlled roadside bomb targeting a minibus killed at least 10 people and wounded several others on Tuesday in Pakistan’s remote northwestern tribal region bordering Afghanistan, an official in the region said.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Shahid Ali Khan, a senior regional Pakistani official, told Reuters militants planted a roadside bomb in the Kurram Agency in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).
“When the passengers were coming, they detonated the remote-controlled bomb,” said Khan, who is the assistant political agent for Kurram Agency in FATA, which borders Afghanistan.
Several wounded people were taken to hospital in the nearby town of Parachinar, Khan said. The military has sent a helicopter to evacuate the wounded to the city of Peshawar.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s office said the premier had “directed relevant authorities to extend maximum support for treatment of the injured.”
Parachinar and the surrounding area has suffered sectarian tension between Sunni and Shiite Muslims in the past.
Several major attacks have rocked the Kurram Agency area this year, including a bomb blast at a mosque that killed more than 20 people in March in Parachinar.
In January, a bomb planted in a busy vegetable market also killed 21 people.
Both blasts were claimed by the Pakistani Taliban militant Islamist group
Tags: roadside bomb Pakistan FATA Taleban

Comments

MORE FROM World

Pakistan hangs four militants: military

PAKISTAN: Pakistan on Tuesday hanged four militants involved in attacks on civilians, police and...

India plans to tag millions of cows to curb smuggling

NEW DELHI: India could issue millions of cows with unique identification numbers, the latest...

Pakistan hangs four militants: military
India plans to tag millions of cows to curb smuggling
Seoul: North Korea holds drill to mark military anniversary
German foreign minister calls Netanyahu threat to cancel meeting `regrettable’
Japan’s Abe to visit Russia for Putin meet Thursday: Kremlin
Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip to Berlin
Latest News
Indian doctors defend 500kg Egyptian’s weight loss amid row
821 views
Elton John recovering from ‘potentially deadly’ bacterial infection
43 views
Cairo ‘cargotecture’ company transforms shipping containers into homes
21 views
Serena Williams responds to ‘racist’ comments against unborn child
536 views
Pakistan hangs four militants: military
477 views
Iraqi troops capture largest neighborhood in western Mosul
104 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR