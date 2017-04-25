Watch: Terrifying moment Indian ranger escapes rampaging leopard

  • Search form

A forest ranger in India resorted to jumping off a roof in a bid to avoid being mauled by a leopard. (Photo courtesy: YouTube.com)

DUBAI: A forest ranger in India resorted to jumping off a roof in a bid to avoid being mauled by a leopard in the Kuruli village of Odisha last week.
The India Express reported Monday that the leopard ended up inside a building during a chase through the village and then emerged on to the roof where the ranger was positioned.
After 12 hours, the leopard was captured but the incident left three villagers – including the forest ranger – with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the newspaper, the animal is being relocated to the Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar.

MOST POPULAR