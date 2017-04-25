  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 32 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Labour to guarantee EU citizens’ rights if it wins election

World

Labour to guarantee EU citizens’ rights if it wins election

Reuters |
Britain's opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn. (AFP)
LONDON: Britain’s opposition Labour Party will immediately guarantee the rights of EU citizens living in the country if it wins a June election, it said on Tuesday, setting out a Brexit strategy aimed at eating into Prime Minister Theresa May’s runaway lead.
With May’s surprise decision to hold an early election on June 8 sending opposition parties scrambling to prepare in just six weeks, the Labour Party, which is around 20 points behind the Conservatives in the polls, will criticize what it calls May’s “reckless” approach to the divorce negotiations.
“EU nationals do not just contribute to our society: they are our society. And they should not be used as bargaining chips,” Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer will say in a speech in London, according to advance excerpts.
“So on day one of a Labour government we will immediately guarantee that all EU nationals currently living in the UK will see no change in their legal status as a result of Brexit, and we will seek reciprocal rights for UK citizens in the EU.”
May has refused to calm concerns among EU citizens living in Britain over their future rights after Britain leaves the bloc, saying she would only give a commitment when she had won the same guarantees for Britons living in the European Union.
That has caused many to suggest she is using millions of EU citizens in Britain — some who have lived in the country for years — as bargaining chips in talks set to test even the most experienced negotiators with its complexity.
Starmer told BBC radio her stance was part of her “rigid” and “reckless ” strategy that was alienating EU negotiators before the talks have started in earnest and that Labour would set a more conciliatory tone to win a good deal which would include preferential access to the bloc’s single market.
“This is all about the tone and the approach, and the tone and the approach the prime minister has taken is to say ‘out out out’,” Starmer said.
“I am absolutely clear from my discussions in Brussels and elsewhere that (granting EU citizens’ rights) would be received as a very welcome message of the sort of approach the UK wants to take.”
LONDON: Britain’s opposition Labour Party will immediately guarantee the rights of EU citizens living in the country if it wins a June election, it said on Tuesday, setting out a Brexit strategy aimed at eating into Prime Minister Theresa May’s runaway lead.
With May’s surprise decision to hold an early election on June 8 sending opposition parties scrambling to prepare in just six weeks, the Labour Party, which is around 20 points behind the Conservatives in the polls, will criticize what it calls May’s “reckless” approach to the divorce negotiations.
“EU nationals do not just contribute to our society: they are our society. And they should not be used as bargaining chips,” Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer will say in a speech in London, according to advance excerpts.
“So on day one of a Labour government we will immediately guarantee that all EU nationals currently living in the UK will see no change in their legal status as a result of Brexit, and we will seek reciprocal rights for UK citizens in the EU.”
May has refused to calm concerns among EU citizens living in Britain over their future rights after Britain leaves the bloc, saying she would only give a commitment when she had won the same guarantees for Britons living in the European Union.
That has caused many to suggest she is using millions of EU citizens in Britain — some who have lived in the country for years — as bargaining chips in talks set to test even the most experienced negotiators with its complexity.
Starmer told BBC radio her stance was part of her “rigid” and “reckless ” strategy that was alienating EU negotiators before the talks have started in earnest and that Labour would set a more conciliatory tone to win a good deal which would include preferential access to the bloc’s single market.
“This is all about the tone and the approach, and the tone and the approach the prime minister has taken is to say ‘out out out’,” Starmer said.
“I am absolutely clear from my discussions in Brussels and elsewhere that (granting EU citizens’ rights) would be received as a very welcome message of the sort of approach the UK wants to take.”

Comments

MORE FROM World

China bans ‘religious’ names for Muslim babies in Xinjiang

JEDDAH: China further tightened restrictions on Muslims in the western region of Xinjiang with a...

France's president warns of complacency over Le Pen

PARIS: France's leader Francois Hollande warned Tuesday of complacency ahead of the country's...

China bans ‘religious’ names for Muslim babies in Xinjiang
France's president warns of complacency over Le Pen
Somalia executes 4 over 2016 terrorist attack
Indonesian VP dismisses concerns about rising intolerance
Rebels used villagers as shields in India attack: Survivor
Scots do not want another independence vote: Kantar survey
Latest News
China bans ‘religious’ names for Muslim babies in Xinjiang
76 views
Riyadh donates additional $150m to help Yemenis
8 views
Deal to localize 200,000 jobs in transport sector signed
16 views
Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal inaugurates Al-Dweihi gold mine
10 views
Saudi Arabia, US enjoy common ground in economic, foreign policy: Economist
4 views
Domestic violence cases up in 2016: Report
5 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR