  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 41 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Rebels used villagers as shields in India attack: Survivor

World

Rebels used villagers as shields in India attack: Survivor

AFP |
Wounded Indian security personnel are treated in an army helicopter in Sukma district of Chhattisgargh state on Tuesday. (AFP)
RAIPUR: Maoist rebels who killed 25 paramilitary troops in an ambush in central India used local villagers as human shields, a survivor said Tuesday.
Sher Mohammed, a paramilitary soldier injured in Monday’s attack in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh state, said around 300 fighters attacked the troops as they provided security for the construction of a new road opposed by the Maoists.
“The Naxalites (Maoists) first sent villagers to track our location. Then we saw 100-150 villagers approaching us. They were not armed. How could we fire at them?” said Mohammed, who was part of the 99-member commando team.
“There must have been 300 Naxalites, all in black uniform. They started firing indiscriminately at us. They had rocket launchers, AK-47s,” he told reporters from his hospital bed.
India’s Home Minister Rajnath Singh called the attack an “act of desperation” by the Maoists, who have long dominated thousands of square miles of central and eastern India.
However conflict expert Ajit Kumar Singh said the attack, which came just a month after a deadly ambush in the same location, was the result of a military intelligence failure.
“How come the movement of some 300 heavily armed people in a densely forested area went unnoticed? What are your intelligence operatives doing?” said Singh, a research fellow with the Delhi-based Institute of Conflict Management.
“Everyone knows there is danger all the time but the specific input was missing.”
India’s Maoists claim to be fighting for the land rights of marginalized tribal communities.
Their insurgency has claimed around 10,000 lives since it started in the 1960s, and is considered India’s most serious internal security threat.
While operating from their jungle bases, the Maoists often descend on villages to demand protection money and recruit young men and women to their ranks.
They also oppose efforts to build new roads and infrastructure in remote areas because it undermines their long-running campaign against India’s security forces.
Since his election in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been seeking to stem the insurgency by earmarking development funds for revolt-hit areas and improving policing.
Singh said the movement had been weakened considerably by the government’s initiatives.
“They have been feeling cornered,” he said.
“When any militant outfit is in a desperate situation, they try to stage spectacular attacks to gain back prominence. And this is exactly what the Maoists have done this time.”
RAIPUR: Maoist rebels who killed 25 paramilitary troops in an ambush in central India used local villagers as human shields, a survivor said Tuesday.
Sher Mohammed, a paramilitary soldier injured in Monday’s attack in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh state, said around 300 fighters attacked the troops as they provided security for the construction of a new road opposed by the Maoists.
“The Naxalites (Maoists) first sent villagers to track our location. Then we saw 100-150 villagers approaching us. They were not armed. How could we fire at them?” said Mohammed, who was part of the 99-member commando team.
“There must have been 300 Naxalites, all in black uniform. They started firing indiscriminately at us. They had rocket launchers, AK-47s,” he told reporters from his hospital bed.
India’s Home Minister Rajnath Singh called the attack an “act of desperation” by the Maoists, who have long dominated thousands of square miles of central and eastern India.
However conflict expert Ajit Kumar Singh said the attack, which came just a month after a deadly ambush in the same location, was the result of a military intelligence failure.
“How come the movement of some 300 heavily armed people in a densely forested area went unnoticed? What are your intelligence operatives doing?” said Singh, a research fellow with the Delhi-based Institute of Conflict Management.
“Everyone knows there is danger all the time but the specific input was missing.”
India’s Maoists claim to be fighting for the land rights of marginalized tribal communities.
Their insurgency has claimed around 10,000 lives since it started in the 1960s, and is considered India’s most serious internal security threat.
While operating from their jungle bases, the Maoists often descend on villages to demand protection money and recruit young men and women to their ranks.
They also oppose efforts to build new roads and infrastructure in remote areas because it undermines their long-running campaign against India’s security forces.
Since his election in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been seeking to stem the insurgency by earmarking development funds for revolt-hit areas and improving policing.
Singh said the movement had been weakened considerably by the government’s initiatives.
“They have been feeling cornered,” he said.
“When any militant outfit is in a desperate situation, they try to stage spectacular attacks to gain back prominence. And this is exactly what the Maoists have done this time.”

Comments

MORE FROM World

China bans ‘religious’ names for Muslim babies in Xinjiang

JEDDAH: China further tightened restrictions on Muslims in the western region of Xinjiang with a...

France's president warns of complacency over Le Pen

PARIS: France's leader Francois Hollande warned Tuesday of complacency ahead of the country's...

China bans ‘religious’ names for Muslim babies in Xinjiang
France's president warns of complacency over Le Pen
Somalia executes 4 over 2016 terrorist attack
Indonesian VP dismisses concerns about rising intolerance
Rebels used villagers as shields in India attack: Survivor
Scots do not want another independence vote: Kantar survey
Latest News
China bans ‘religious’ names for Muslim babies in Xinjiang
76 views
Riyadh donates additional $150m to help Yemenis
8 views
Deal to localize 200,000 jobs in transport sector signed
16 views
Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal inaugurates Al-Dweihi gold mine
10 views
Saudi Arabia, US enjoy common ground in economic, foreign policy: Economist
4 views
Domestic violence cases up in 2016: Report
5 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR