Somalia executes 4 over 2016 terrorist attack

MOGADISHU: A military court in Somalia has executed four men it said were fighters belonging to Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab who were behind a 2016 attack that killed 80 people, a military officer said on Tuesday.

The four men were executed in Baidoa, which lies about 245 km (150 miles) northwest of Mogadishu, on Monday.

“Yesterday, four militants who had been behind blasts were executed. More men accused of being Al-Shabab members will be executed today or tomorrow,” Maj. Nur Aden, a military officer in Baidoa, told Reuters.

The four were found guilty of being responsible for twin blasts in Baidoa in February 2016, resulting in the deaths.

Al-Shabab often carries out such attacks in the capital and elsewhere in its bid to topple Somalia’s government and to drive out African Union (AU) peacekeeping troops.

Separately, the US military chief in Africa said Sunday drought and famine seem to be fueling a resurgence of piracy off the coast of Somalia.

Half a dozen pirate attacks have been reported in the region over the last month, after falling to zero in recent years, said Gen. Thomas Waldhauser.

“Some of the reasons we see for that have to do with the drought and famine,” because some of the vessels seized have been carrying food and oil, he said.

The targeted boats have been small and “very lucrative targets for pirates,” he told a press conference with US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in Djibouti.

The US military is advising shipping companies and ensuring they stick to security guidelines and do not lower their guard, he said.

“The bottom line is that there have been half a dozen or so” attacks but “we are not ready to say that there is a trend,” he added.

Mattis traveled on Sunday to Djibouti, a tiny strategic state in the Horn of Africa which hosts the only permanent US military base on the African continent, Camp Lemonnier.

Somali pirates began staging attacks in 2005, seriously disrupting a major international shipping route and costing the global economy billions of dollars.

At the peak of the piracy crisis in January 2011, 736 hostages and 32 boats were held.

Though anti-piracy measures ended attacks on commercial vessels, fishing boats have continued to face attacks sporadically.

MOGADISHU: A military court in Somalia has executed four men it said were fighters belonging to Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab who were behind a 2016 attack that killed 80 people, a military officer said on Tuesday.

The four men were executed in Baidoa, which lies about 245 km (150 miles) northwest of Mogadishu, on Monday.

“Yesterday, four militants who had been behind blasts were executed. More men accused of being Al-Shabab members will be executed today or tomorrow,” Maj. Nur Aden, a military officer in Baidoa, told Reuters.

The four were found guilty of being responsible for twin blasts in Baidoa in February 2016, resulting in the deaths.

Al-Shabab often carries out such attacks in the capital and elsewhere in its bid to topple Somalia’s government and to drive out African Union (AU) peacekeeping troops.

Separately, the US military chief in Africa said Sunday drought and famine seem to be fueling a resurgence of piracy off the coast of Somalia.

Half a dozen pirate attacks have been reported in the region over the last month, after falling to zero in recent years, said Gen. Thomas Waldhauser.

“Some of the reasons we see for that have to do with the drought and famine,” because some of the vessels seized have been carrying food and oil, he said.

The targeted boats have been small and “very lucrative targets for pirates,” he told a press conference with US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in Djibouti.

The US military is advising shipping companies and ensuring they stick to security guidelines and do not lower their guard, he said.

“The bottom line is that there have been half a dozen or so” attacks but “we are not ready to say that there is a trend,” he added.

Mattis traveled on Sunday to Djibouti, a tiny strategic state in the Horn of Africa which hosts the only permanent US military base on the African continent, Camp Lemonnier.

Somali pirates began staging attacks in 2005, seriously disrupting a major international shipping route and costing the global economy billions of dollars.

At the peak of the piracy crisis in January 2011, 736 hostages and 32 boats were held.

Though anti-piracy measures ended attacks on commercial vessels, fishing boats have continued to face attacks sporadically.