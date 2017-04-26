The $1.6m Reem Acra dress everyone is talking about

  • Search form

JEDDAH: Fancy splurging $1.6 million on a wedding dress for your big day?
That is how much you will need to cough up if you want Lebanese-American fashion designer Reem Acra’s diamond-encrusted bridal dress that the world is talking about.
Acra showed off her new Spring 2018 bridal collection, in collaboration with Tiffany & Co, in New York City last week.
Held at the Tiffany flagship store on Fifth Avenue, the $1.61 million dress was embroidered with Tiffany diamond drop earrings, dragonfly brooches, and giant butterflies.
Altogether, the jewelry comes out to a whopping 165 carats of diamonds and 61.91 carats of gemstones. “Today we celebrate the glamor of a woman, and empowering women. All of this is really inspired by the Tiffany’s woman,” Acra told Women’s Wear Daily.
“It’s a woman that’s empowered ... powerful, you name it. Who doesn’t want to look like this?“
However, buying the dress would not really be possible as the jewels were returned to Tiffany & Co. after the show.
