  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Lady Gaga, Women’s March snag Webby Awards

Offbeat

Lady Gaga, Women’s March snag Webby Awards

The Associated Press |
Lady Gaga
NEW YORK: Lady Gaga, “Pokemon Go” and January’s Women’s March are among the winners of this year’s Webby Awards.
Gaga won a pair of Webbys for her high-tech tribute to David Bowie at last year’s Grammys, which was produced in partnership with Intel. “Pokemon Go” was picked as best game and won two other awards after becoming a smartphone sensation last summer. The Women’s March that took place the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration is being honored as Webby Social Movement of the Year.
Other winners include Beyonce’s “Formation” video and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” which won a comedy Webby for its “Mean Tweets” segment. Kimmel was also a judge for the awards.
The awards will be handed out in New York during a ceremony next month hosted by Joel McHale.
The annual Webby Awards celebrate the very best the Internet has to offer.
NEW YORK: Lady Gaga, “Pokemon Go” and January’s Women’s March are among the winners of this year’s Webby Awards.
Gaga won a pair of Webbys for her high-tech tribute to David Bowie at last year’s Grammys, which was produced in partnership with Intel. “Pokemon Go” was picked as best game and won two other awards after becoming a smartphone sensation last summer. The Women’s March that took place the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration is being honored as Webby Social Movement of the Year.
Other winners include Beyonce’s “Formation” video and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” which won a comedy Webby for its “Mean Tweets” segment. Kimmel was also a judge for the awards.
The awards will be handed out in New York during a ceremony next month hosted by Joel McHale.
The annual Webby Awards celebrate the very best the Internet has to offer.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Saudi Mohammed Alwan wins 2017 Int’l Prize for Arabic Fiction

JEDDAH: “A Small Death” by the Saudi author Mohammed Hasan Alwan was named the winner Tuesday of...

Lady Gaga, Women’s March snag Webby Awards

NEW YORK: Lady Gaga, “Pokemon Go” and January’s Women’s March are among the winners of this year’s...

Saudi Mohammed Alwan wins 2017 Int’l Prize for Arabic Fiction
Lady Gaga, Women’s March snag Webby Awards
The $1.6m Reem Acra dress everyone is talking about
Radiohead urged to scrap Israel gig and stand up for Palestine
Shoppers share surreal snaps of Dubai Mall in 90-minute blackout
Watch: Terrifying moment Indian ranger escapes rampaging leopard
Latest News
North Korea hails ‘largest ever’ firing drill
735 views
Top Mexican official calls US border wall a ‘hostile’ act
246 views
Saudi Mohammed Alwan wins 2017 Int’l Prize for Arabic Fiction
55 views
Lady Gaga, Women’s March snag Webby Awards
52 views
The $1.6m Reem Acra dress everyone is talking about
117 views
Radiohead urged to scrap Israel gig and stand up for Palestine
23 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR