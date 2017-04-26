Saudi Mohammed Alwan wins 2017 Int’l Prize for Arabic Fiction

  • Search form

Saudi Arabian novelist Mohammed Hasan Alwan is surrounded by the journalists after he won the International Prize for Arabic Fiction (IPAF) in Abu Dhabi Tuesday. (AP)
JEDDAH: “A Small Death” by the Saudi author Mohammed Hasan Alwan was named the winner Tuesday of the 10th International Prize for Arabic Fiction (IPAF).
The novel, published by Dar Al Saqi, was named as this year’s chosen title by the Chair of Judges, Palestinian novelist Sahar Khalifeh, at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi. In addition to winning $50,000, funding will be provided for the English translation of “A Small Death.” Alwan can also expect an increase in book sales and international recognition.
” ‘A Small Death’ explores the life and thought of Ibn ‘Arabi,” Khalifeh said. “With striking artistry and in captivating language it sheds light on Ibn ’Arabi’s view of spiritual and temporal love in their most refined forms.
The life of Ibn ‘Arabi, the man, evolves and takes shape against the background of a tumultuous historical period filled with wars and conflicts.”
Alwan, 38, a native of Riyadh, now lives in Toronto, Canada. In addition to “A Small Death,” he has published four novels: “The Ceiling of Sufficiency” (2002), “Sophia” (2004), “The Collar of Purity” (2007) and “The Beaver” (2011). “The Beaver” was shortlisted for the International Prize for Arabic Fiction 2013 and its French translation by Stéphanie Dujols went on to win the Arab World Institute’s Prix de la Littérature Arabe in 2015.
Alwan was also selected as one of the 39 best Arab authors under the age of 40 by the 2009–2010 Beirut 39 project of the Hay Festival and Beirut World Book Capital and his work was published in the Beirut39 anthology.
“A Small Death” is a fictional account of the life of Muhyiddin Ibn Arabi, from his birth in Muslim Spain in the 12th century until his death in Damascus. It follows his mystic experience and heroic travels from Andalusia to Azerbaijan, via Morocco, Egypt, the Hijaz, Syria, Iraq and Turkey.
