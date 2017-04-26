  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 36 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Top Mexican official calls US border wall a ‘hostile’ act

World

Top Mexican official calls US border wall a ‘hostile’ act

The Associated Press |
Mounted Border Patrol agents on hordeback along the U.S.-Mexico border during a media tour with Department of Homeland Security John Kelly and Attorney General Jeff Sessions at Brown Field Station, in this photo taken on April 21, 2017 in Otay Mesa, California. (AFP)

MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s foreign relations secretary called US President Donald Trump’s plan to build a border wall an “unfriendly, hostile” act, adding Tuesday that it is a “bad idea” that will not accomplish anything.
And while Trump has repeatedly asserted that he will get the US’s neighbor to pay for building the wall, Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray repeated in a meeting with legislators that Mexico’s won’t pay a cent for it.
Trump had requested that Congress provide US funds to begin the wall, but he signaled Monday that he would not insist on it, saying he might be willing to wait until September for the funding.
Videgaray also said Mexico’s government would consider reducing security cooperation with the United States if talks on immigration and trade issues don’t go well.
“If the negotiation on other themes — immigration, the border, trade — isn’t satisfactory to Mexico’s interests, we will have to review our existing cooperation,” Videgaray said. “This would be especially in the security areas ... and that involves the national immigration agency, the federal police and of course, the armed forces.”
Mexico at present cooperates with the United States in fighting drug cartels and other forms of transnational crime.
Videgaray also said the Mexican government was considering charging a fee for Americans entering the country, though he didn’t fully describe the idea or say to whom it might apply.
Asked by a legislator whether Mexico had considered imposing visa requirements for Americans, he answered: “We could explore — not necessarily a visa, that could impede a lot of people from coming to Mexico — but we could perhaps (have) a fee associated with entry. This is something that I’m sure will be part of our discussion, and I believe we can find points of agreement.”

Related Articles

MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s foreign relations secretary called US President Donald Trump’s plan to build a border wall an “unfriendly, hostile” act, adding Tuesday that it is a “bad idea” that will not accomplish anything.
And while Trump has repeatedly asserted that he will get the US’s neighbor to pay for building the wall, Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray repeated in a meeting with legislators that Mexico’s won’t pay a cent for it.
Trump had requested that Congress provide US funds to begin the wall, but he signaled Monday that he would not insist on it, saying he might be willing to wait until September for the funding.
Videgaray also said Mexico’s government would consider reducing security cooperation with the United States if talks on immigration and trade issues don’t go well.
“If the negotiation on other themes — immigration, the border, trade — isn’t satisfactory to Mexico’s interests, we will have to review our existing cooperation,” Videgaray said. “This would be especially in the security areas ... and that involves the national immigration agency, the federal police and of course, the armed forces.”
Mexico at present cooperates with the United States in fighting drug cartels and other forms of transnational crime.
Videgaray also said the Mexican government was considering charging a fee for Americans entering the country, though he didn’t fully describe the idea or say to whom it might apply.
Asked by a legislator whether Mexico had considered imposing visa requirements for Americans, he answered: “We could explore — not necessarily a visa, that could impede a lot of people from coming to Mexico — but we could perhaps (have) a fee associated with entry. This is something that I’m sure will be part of our discussion, and I believe we can find points of agreement.”

Tags: US border tax MEXICO CITY Travel ban Mexico border

Comments

MORE FROM World

Rivers of blood orange: Juice floods Russian town

MOSCOW: Russian authorities on Wednesday were probing an accident at a beverage factory that saw...

Indian Kashmir blocks social media after clashes

SRINAGAR: Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir on Wednesday ordered Internet service...

Rivers of blood orange: Juice floods Russian town
Indian Kashmir blocks social media after clashes
In Kashmir, brutality of videos deepens anger against India
Russia says US airstrike on Syria damages peace process
Turkey can’t join EU with new constitution -lead EU lawmaker
Israel grants work visa to Human Rights Watch official after initial denial
Latest News
Rivers of blood orange: Juice floods Russian town
Organ trafficking ‘booming’ in Lebanon as desperate Syrians sell kidneys, eyes — BBC
12 views
Turner hits for cycle in Nats’ win over Rockies
8 views
MLB commissioner says no deal yet on Marlins sale
39 views
McDavid faces off with Kesler when Oilers visit Ducks
2 views
Earnhardt Jr. to retire at end of NASCAR season
2 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR