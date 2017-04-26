Cash handouts reveal high stakes of August polls in Kenya

KISUMU: A crowd of elated young men danced outside the market in Kenya’s southern Kisumu city, waving the crisp new 200 shilling ($2) notes that a local politician was distributing from behind a dusty speaker that pounded out music.

Shoppers paid scant attention. Cash handouts are common during African elections; in Kenya, the devolution of power to 47 counties has made them ubiquitous in the run up to polls for president, Parliament and counties due on Aug 8.

The counties, which manage local infrastructure, were introduced five years ago after a government-appointed international commission concluded power was too centralized in the country and partly to blame for violence that killed 1,200 people and crippled the economy following elections in 2007.

The process has been backed by international loans as a way to spread democracy and accountability within a vital Western ally. But devolution has also fueled local corruption, officials and transparency campaigners say, and with it the prospect of more localized violence come election time.

The prize of county budgets worth billions of shillings mean this month’s party primaries for the county elections are hard-fought. Candidates often got into debt to try to buy votes, counting on future riches once in office.

Clashes have already broken out, and violent elections could threaten stability in a country that borders two others in turmoil: Somalia and South Sudan.

The Interior Ministry said on Monday that politically instigated violence had been recorded in 12 counties so far. “Politicians and their supporters have engaged in acts of violence, destroying property and creating disturbance in polling stations,” it said.

At least 14 civilians and four policemen have been killed in the drought-hit northern Laikipia region. A local politician is charged with inciting violence and arson after invasions of private land by cattle-herders and a spate of attacks on farmers and owners of safari parks.

Kenya’s ruling coalition annulled 21 county primaries held on Friday amid widespread anger over shortages of voting materials. It began rerunning them on Monday. The opposition will also rerun some primaries after allegations of rigging.

Rose Onyango, who was selling dried fish in the market near the rally in Kisumu last week, said three members of the county assembly and two aspiring governors had given out cash in the market over the past few days, hoping to win votes.

“We just had a woman aspirant an hour ago but she gave it to someone to distribute,” the 24-year-old said. “The crowd tore her clothes and the money was splashed everywhere.”

Kenyans are haunted by the disputed 2007 presidential poll.

Dozens of men, women and children were burned alive in a church. Others were hunted down by machete-wielding gangs during the widespread ethnic violence that followed. More than half a million people fled their homes. Some never returned.

Protests also broke out after elections in 2013, but they were much smaller. A case at the International Criminal Court (ICC) against powerful politicians, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, helped dampen violence.

That case has now collapsed. Kenyatta is running for a second term and his old nemesis Raila Odinga is building an opposition alliance. Odinga has said mass protests are possible if elections are rigged.

But this time it is not winner-takes-all. Devolution is designed, in part, to ensure there will be many winners.

“Devolution can defuse massive violence, although it can intensify it in individual counties,” said Titus Ogalo, head of the local anti-corruption Transparency International chapter.

“People feel, ‘Even if we lose the presidency, we have something to fight for at the local level’.”

KISUMU: A crowd of elated young men danced outside the market in Kenya’s southern Kisumu city, waving the crisp new 200 shilling ($2) notes that a local politician was distributing from behind a dusty speaker that pounded out music.

Shoppers paid scant attention. Cash handouts are common during African elections; in Kenya, the devolution of power to 47 counties has made them ubiquitous in the run up to polls for president, Parliament and counties due on Aug 8.

The counties, which manage local infrastructure, were introduced five years ago after a government-appointed international commission concluded power was too centralized in the country and partly to blame for violence that killed 1,200 people and crippled the economy following elections in 2007.

The process has been backed by international loans as a way to spread democracy and accountability within a vital Western ally. But devolution has also fueled local corruption, officials and transparency campaigners say, and with it the prospect of more localized violence come election time.

The prize of county budgets worth billions of shillings mean this month’s party primaries for the county elections are hard-fought. Candidates often got into debt to try to buy votes, counting on future riches once in office.

Clashes have already broken out, and violent elections could threaten stability in a country that borders two others in turmoil: Somalia and South Sudan.

The Interior Ministry said on Monday that politically instigated violence had been recorded in 12 counties so far. “Politicians and their supporters have engaged in acts of violence, destroying property and creating disturbance in polling stations,” it said.

At least 14 civilians and four policemen have been killed in the drought-hit northern Laikipia region. A local politician is charged with inciting violence and arson after invasions of private land by cattle-herders and a spate of attacks on farmers and owners of safari parks.

Kenya’s ruling coalition annulled 21 county primaries held on Friday amid widespread anger over shortages of voting materials. It began rerunning them on Monday. The opposition will also rerun some primaries after allegations of rigging.

Rose Onyango, who was selling dried fish in the market near the rally in Kisumu last week, said three members of the county assembly and two aspiring governors had given out cash in the market over the past few days, hoping to win votes.

“We just had a woman aspirant an hour ago but she gave it to someone to distribute,” the 24-year-old said. “The crowd tore her clothes and the money was splashed everywhere.”

Kenyans are haunted by the disputed 2007 presidential poll.

Dozens of men, women and children were burned alive in a church. Others were hunted down by machete-wielding gangs during the widespread ethnic violence that followed. More than half a million people fled their homes. Some never returned.

Protests also broke out after elections in 2013, but they were much smaller. A case at the International Criminal Court (ICC) against powerful politicians, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, helped dampen violence.

That case has now collapsed. Kenyatta is running for a second term and his old nemesis Raila Odinga is building an opposition alliance. Odinga has said mass protests are possible if elections are rigged.

But this time it is not winner-takes-all. Devolution is designed, in part, to ensure there will be many winners.

“Devolution can defuse massive violence, although it can intensify it in individual counties,” said Titus Ogalo, head of the local anti-corruption Transparency International chapter.

“People feel, ‘Even if we lose the presidency, we have something to fight for at the local level’.”