  Booby-trapped boats stopped from bombing distribution station, petroleum platform in Jazan

Booby-trapped boats stopped from bombing distribution station, petroleum platform in Jazan

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI
Saudi border guards stand on an armed military vehicle to patrol the Saudi-Yemeni border, in southwestern Saudi Arabia, in this file photo taken on April 9, 2015. (AFP)

RIYADH: Border guards in Aasheq Center in the Jazan region stopped a terrorist from bombing a platform and distribution station of petroleum products owned by ARAMCO through booby-trapped boats, according to the Interior Ministry.
The boats were screened as they were launched from one of the small islands in Yemeni waters coming into Saudi waters at 34 knots in the direction of the platform and station that distributed petroleum products. When challenged by the border patrols, it appeared that the boats were not manned but were speeding through remote control.
The boats engines were shot at and stopped before reaching their targets at a length of 1.5 nautical miles. Border guards in coordination with the Saudi Royal Navy Forces found the watercraft contained highly explosive material and was dealt with at sea accordingly.
“The Interior Ministry announces this to show that the border guards are vigilant against such terrorism attempts and defend the country from air and sea and is stopping terror attempts from their reaches their targets,” a security spokesman said.
“The border guards are working side by side with the personnel of the military forces, God willing, to stand steadfast against Houthi militias that threaten water corridors and marine facilities through booby-trapped boats and marine mines and deal with their threats to defeat their aggression,” he added.

