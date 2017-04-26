Eastern Makkah region's projects valued at over SR14bn: Prince Khaled

JEDDAH: The value of completed and ongoing projects in the eastern provinces of Makkah region exceeds SR14 billion, of which SR1.7 billion for the projects of the electricity company in the region, Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ and governor of Makkah region, said in a press conference on Wednesday.

The governor was speaking after a tour of some areas, including Al-Muwayh, Al-Khurma, Ranyah, Turubah, Maysan and Taif.

Prince Khaled said: “The provinces of the region are making great strides toward development since I was honored to take charge of serving Makkah Al-Mukarramah. Progress is registered at cultural, economic and intellectual levels, as well as in the work mechanism of local councils.”

He highlighted “the competition between provinces,” which are keen to develop through several projects.

Prince Khaled urged the people of the provinces and businessmen to take advantage of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program (NTP) 2020 to attain development in tourism, as well as social and in other aspects.

The value of completed, ongoing and approved projects in Al-Muwayh province amounts to S443 million, in Al-Khurma SR1 billion, in Ranyah SR509 million, in Turubah SR1.8 billion, in Maysan SR400 million and in Taif SR8.13 billion

During his visit to Al-Khurmah province, Prince Khaled inaugurated 38 projects, including 12 municipal projects.

The projects include six for electricity, five for water, two for health, 12 for a university and general education, four for transport and one for technical training, as well as a sports club.

In Ranyah province, Prince Khaled inaugurated 56 projects, including 17 municipal, 17 for electricity, four for water, one for health, and five for road and transportation among others.

He also inaugurated five educational projects belonging to the University of Taif, Turubah branch and also reviewed five projects of the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC).

Prince Khaled concluded his inspection tour of the eastern provinces by visiting Taif where he was briefed on some projects and inaugurated others; these include 14 educational projects and 37 projects for Taif University.