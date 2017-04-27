  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 44 min 18 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

UN eyes new Yemen talks by end of May

AFP |
UN special envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed (L) meets delegates prior to the opening of a high-level conference to raise funds for war-ravaged Yemen on Tuesday at the Unites Nations Office in Geneva. (AFP)

GENEVA: A new round of peace talks between Yemen’s warring sides should begin by the end of May, the UN mediator said Wednesday, as alarm grows over the country’s humanitarian crisis.
UN special envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed told AFP that negotiations were underway to stave off a feared military attack on the vital Red Sea port of Hodeida, in what he hoped would be a first step toward a cease-fire.
Averting an attack on Hodeida — the main entry point for desperately needed aid to Yemen — could allow “a real cessation of hostilities and to go back to the talks,” he said.
“We are at the preliminary stage, but time is also a real constraint for us, because my aim is to finish all of this before Ramadan,” he said, adding that he hoped “to enter into a new round of talks before Ramadan.”
The holy month is set to begin around May 27.
Even if Ould Cheikh Ahmed manages to get the parties to the table, any success will be hard-won: Since Yemen’s conflict escalated two years ago, all UN mediation attempts and seven declared cease-fires have failed.

 

Related Articles

GENEVA: A new round of peace talks between Yemen’s warring sides should begin by the end of May, the UN mediator said Wednesday, as alarm grows over the country’s humanitarian crisis.
UN special envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed told AFP that negotiations were underway to stave off a feared military attack on the vital Red Sea port of Hodeida, in what he hoped would be a first step toward a cease-fire.
Averting an attack on Hodeida — the main entry point for desperately needed aid to Yemen — could allow “a real cessation of hostilities and to go back to the talks,” he said.
“We are at the preliminary stage, but time is also a real constraint for us, because my aim is to finish all of this before Ramadan,” he said, adding that he hoped “to enter into a new round of talks before Ramadan.”
The holy month is set to begin around May 27.
Even if Ould Cheikh Ahmed manages to get the parties to the table, any success will be hard-won: Since Yemen’s conflict escalated two years ago, all UN mediation attempts and seven declared cease-fires have failed.

 

Tags: Yemen War Taiz Aden Yemeni children

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Damascus blast consistent with Israeli policy: Israel minister

JERUSALEM: Israeli Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz said a massive explosion near Damascus...

’Huge’ explosion near Damascus Airport: monitor

BEIRUT: A massive explosion hit near the Damascus International Airport in the early hours of...

Damascus blast consistent with Israeli policy: Israel minister
’Huge’ explosion near Damascus Airport: monitor
No future for Assad in Syria, reiterates Saudi Arabia
UN eyes new Yemen talks by end of May
Iraqi forces seize ancient site of Hatra from Daesh
Organ trafficking ‘booming’ in Lebanon as desperate Syrians sell kidneys, eyes
Latest News
Damascus blast consistent with Israeli policy: Israel minister
67 views
In Muslim Indonesia, tiny Jewish community lives on
107 views
Three soldiers killed in Indian Kashmir attack
435 views
’Huge’ explosion near Damascus Airport: monitor
748 views
UK plain cigarette pack law seen cutting number of smokers by 300,000
1133 views
Trekker missing for 47 days rescued in Nepal, friend dead
990 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR