Saudi Arabia

Vision 2030 paves way for more Saudi-UK cooperation: Envoy

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |
Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar with British Ambassador Simon Collis at the UK’s National Day celebrations held in Riyadh on Tuesday.
RIYADH: Following the launch of Vision 2030, there are many opportunities for Saudi-UK collaboration in the entertainment and creative services sectors, British Ambassador Simon Collis said in Riyadh on Tuesday.
He was addressing guests at a reception held in the presence of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar to mark the queen’s 91st birthday, the UK’s National Day.
“Celebrating British creativity through film” was the theme this year, to highlight the talent, value and innovation of the UK’s creative industries and what the country has to offer in this sector, Collis said.
“Tonight is an occasion for us to celebrate the partnership between the UK and Saudi Arabia, two kingdoms with a shared understanding of how monarchies embody national identity and provide reassuring continuity through the years and changing times,” he added.
“We must look at the challenges that we, and future generations, will face and build stronger partnerships between our countries that will be vital to both our security and prosperity,” he said, recalling the recent visit of British Prime Minister Theresa May to Riyadh, when she reiterated that Saudi Arabia is an important ally to her country.
“Education is one of the key pillars of the bilateral relationship, and is growing in importance in line with Saudi ambitions for the development of your human, economic, social and cultural capital under Vision 2030,” Collis added.
MOST POPULAR