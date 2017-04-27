GCC achievements despite challenges highlighted

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif expressed the pride of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries with the GCC’s outstanding achievements despite political, security, military and economic challenges, and an unprecedented rise in violence and terrorism.

He said the GCC — thanks to the wise leadership of Gulf states, the cooperation of citizens, and security, military and political strength — has been able to ensure security, stability, development and prosperity.

The remarks of the crown prince, who is also interior minister and deputy prime minister, came during his chairing of a meeting of GCC ministers of interior, defense and foreign affairs in Riyadh on Thursday.

He said the meeting will contribute to strengthening military and security systems, political cooperation and integration between GCC countries in order to deepen solidarity among their peoples based on common principles, brotherly ties, a common history and one destiny.

“The greatest challenge for any country in this modern world is preserving national unity in the face of internal or external threats or influences, one in which all individuals are committed to their homeland and nation, are working for the security and stability of their societies, and are confronting negative influences in defense of their religion and homeland,” said the crown prince.

Bahraini Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa praised the successes resulting from joint Gulf efforts on the development, economic, social, political, cultural and security fronts. He said the meeting is a clear indication of cooperation and unity among GCC states.

Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah said the meeting focused on joint security work and development in GCC countries.

UAE Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan expressed his appreciation of Saudi Arabia for its warm hospitality and reception. He said the meeting marks a new phase in political, security and defense coordination between GCC states.

He praised the efforts of the Arab Coalition to support legitimacy in Yemen and defend the GCC so as to ensure a better future for people in the region and the world.

GCC Secretary-General Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani thanked King Salman, the crown prince and deputy crown prince for hosting the meeting.

Al-Zayani praised the preparations, studies and working papers by GCC countries and the GCC secretariat, as well as the results of the meeting, which he said will support continuous cooperation and integration between Gulf countries.

