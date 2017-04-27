  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 8 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

King Salman receives invite to OIC Summit in Astana

RODOLFO C. ESTIMO JR. |
King Salman and Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev. (Agencies)

RIYADH: King Salman has received an invitation from Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to participate in the first Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit on science and technology in Astana on Sept. 10 and 11.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Khairat Abdul Rahmanov delivered the invitation during a meeting with the king at Al-Yamamah Palace on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Earlier, the foreign minister met with a group of prominent Saudi businessmen led by Sheikh Abdullah Al-Meleihi, board member of the Council of Saudi Chambers and chairman of Al-Ramez International Group.
According to Al-Meleihi, Rahmanov said Kazakhstan will develop the transport sector for faster movement of goods, and partnerships will be formed between the private sectors of both countries for the production of wheat to be exported to the Kingdom.
“Investment in the field of mining and agricultural production was also discussed,” said Al-Meleihi, adding that Rahmanov “assured us that his country is open to Saudi investors in all fields, including wheat production to ensure food availability.”
Al-Meleihi said he is expecting 11 bilateral agreements to be signed this year, including in agriculture, livestock and peaceful use of atomic energy.
The amount involved in joint projects is expected to exceed $1.3 billion, he added.
During the visit of the Kazakh president late last year, the two countries signed 11 agreements involving $182 million.
A Saudi-Kazakh Business Council will be formed to follow up on implementation of these agreements, industry sources said.
Al-Meleihi said areas of investment for Saudis include meat, agricultural production and fruit, and Kazakhstan is expected to benefit from Saudi experience in petrochemical industries.

 

Related Articles

RIYADH: King Salman has received an invitation from Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to participate in the first Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit on science and technology in Astana on Sept. 10 and 11.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Khairat Abdul Rahmanov delivered the invitation during a meeting with the king at Al-Yamamah Palace on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Earlier, the foreign minister met with a group of prominent Saudi businessmen led by Sheikh Abdullah Al-Meleihi, board member of the Council of Saudi Chambers and chairman of Al-Ramez International Group.
According to Al-Meleihi, Rahmanov said Kazakhstan will develop the transport sector for faster movement of goods, and partnerships will be formed between the private sectors of both countries for the production of wheat to be exported to the Kingdom.
“Investment in the field of mining and agricultural production was also discussed,” said Al-Meleihi, adding that Rahmanov “assured us that his country is open to Saudi investors in all fields, including wheat production to ensure food availability.”
Al-Meleihi said he is expecting 11 bilateral agreements to be signed this year, including in agriculture, livestock and peaceful use of atomic energy.
The amount involved in joint projects is expected to exceed $1.3 billion, he added.
During the visit of the Kazakh president late last year, the two countries signed 11 agreements involving $182 million.
A Saudi-Kazakh Business Council will be formed to follow up on implementation of these agreements, industry sources said.
Al-Meleihi said areas of investment for Saudis include meat, agricultural production and fruit, and Kazakhstan is expected to benefit from Saudi experience in petrochemical industries.

 

Tags: Astana Peace Talks Syria Saudi Arabia Aleppo's war crimes

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

2 Saudi soldiers killed patrolling Yemen border

RIYADH: Two Saudi soldiers were killed Thursday in a rocket attack near the border with war-torn...

King Salman receives invite to OIC Summit in Astana

RIYADH: King Salman has received an invitation from Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to...

2 Saudi soldiers killed patrolling Yemen border
King Salman receives invite to OIC Summit in Astana
GCC achievements despite challenges highlighted
Kingdom, Djibouti agree to boost defense cooperation
Vision 2030 paves way for more Saudi-UK cooperation: Envoy
12.5% of Saudis are organ donor cardholders
Latest News
Trump warns of 'major, major conflict' with North Korea
11 views
EU to mull post-Brexit membership for ‘united Ireland’: sources
4 views
Tillerson says China asked North Korea to stop nuclear tests
62 views
Al-Attiyah: Jordan Rally is very important in the Middle East
25 views
10 dead as airstrikes hit Syria hospitals
232 views
2 Saudi soldiers killed patrolling Yemen border
97 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR