Does Donald Trump have a Coke button at the White House?

DUBAI: A little red button sits on US President Donald Trump’s Oval Office desk and “everyone does get a little nervous when I press that button,” he recently told The Financial Times.

Turns out the button does not summon security or launch the US’ arsenal of nuclear bombs, the 45th president of the United States uses it to order Coca-Cola.

Slate.com pieced together the importance of the little red button after the publication of three separate articles in recent weeks, in which all three journalists seem fascinated by Trump’s direct line to a supply of Coke.

The Financial Times said:

Sitting across from Donald Trump in the Oval Office, my eyes are drawn to a little red button on a box that sits on his desk. “This isn’t the nuclear button, is it?” I joke, pointing. “No, no, everyone thinks it is,” Trump says on cue, before leaning over and pressing it to order some Cokes. “Everyone does get a little nervous when I press that button.”

Meanwhile. the Associated Press noted:

A man accustomed to wealth and its trappings, Trump has embraced life in the Executive Mansion, often regaling guests with trivia about the historic decor. With the push of a red button placed on the Resolute Desk that presidents have used for decades, a White House butler soon arrived with a Coke for the president.

Reuters, for its part, said:

Trump, sipping a Coke delivered by an aide after the president ordered it by pressing a button on his desk, appeared to rebuff an overture from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, who told Reuters a direct phone call with Trump could take place again after their first conversation in early December angered Beijing.