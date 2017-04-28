  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 23 min 19 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Media
  • Facebook admits governments use platform to spread propaganda

Media

Facebook admits governments use platform to spread propaganda

Arab News |
Facebook said April 27, 2017 it is stepping up its security to counter efforts by governments and others to spread misinformation or manipulate discussions for political reasons. (AFP)

DUBAI: Facebook is stepping up its efforts to counter bids by governments and other actors to spread misinformation and political propaganda online, it revealed Thursday.
The new effort expands Facebook’s security efforts beyond “abusive” actions such as hacking and financial scams to “more subtle and insidious forms of misuse, including attempts to manipulate civic discourse and deceive people,” according to a white paper released by the world’s leading social network.
With the new effort, Facebook will be using its security team to take aim at so-called “information operations” that aim “to distort domestic or foreign political sentiment,” the document said.
Facebook said it will focus on three areas in this drive: “targeted data collection” by governments to locate and counter dissidents; “content creation” or fake news spread via the social network; and “false amplification,” or using artificial means or automated “bots” to promote or denigrate a group or cause.
In a bid to tackle information operations, Facebook suspended 30,000 accounts in France before the first round of the presidential elections last week, saying it was removing suspicious accounts with large audiences and a high volume of posts.
Facebook also said it “responded to several situations that we assessed to fit the pattern of information operations” during the 2016 US presidential election.
“We have no evidence of any Facebook accounts being compromised as part of this activity, but, nonetheless, we detected and monitored these efforts in order to protect the authentic connections that define our platform,” the report said.
(With AFP)

Related Articles

DUBAI: Facebook is stepping up its efforts to counter bids by governments and other actors to spread misinformation and political propaganda online, it revealed Thursday.
The new effort expands Facebook’s security efforts beyond “abusive” actions such as hacking and financial scams to “more subtle and insidious forms of misuse, including attempts to manipulate civic discourse and deceive people,” according to a white paper released by the world’s leading social network.
With the new effort, Facebook will be using its security team to take aim at so-called “information operations” that aim “to distort domestic or foreign political sentiment,” the document said.
Facebook said it will focus on three areas in this drive: “targeted data collection” by governments to locate and counter dissidents; “content creation” or fake news spread via the social network; and “false amplification,” or using artificial means or automated “bots” to promote or denigrate a group or cause.
In a bid to tackle information operations, Facebook suspended 30,000 accounts in France before the first round of the presidential elections last week, saying it was removing suspicious accounts with large audiences and a high volume of posts.
Facebook also said it “responded to several situations that we assessed to fit the pattern of information operations” during the 2016 US presidential election.
“We have no evidence of any Facebook accounts being compromised as part of this activity, but, nonetheless, we detected and monitored these efforts in order to protect the authentic connections that define our platform,” the report said.
(With AFP)

Tags: Facebook French Elections fake news

Comments

MORE FROM Media

Facebook admits governments use platform to spread propaganda

DUBAI: Facebook is stepping up its efforts to counter bids by governments and other actors to...

Google targets ‘fake news,’ offensive search suggestions

SAN FRANCISCO: Google has sprinkled some new ingredients into its search engine in an effort to...

Facebook admits governments use platform to spread propaganda
Google targets ‘fake news,’ offensive search suggestions
Middle East's image abroad to be examined at Arab Media Forum in Dubai
Twitter fighting terror posts with ‘zero-tolerance’ measures
CNN anchor alleges Fox News ex-CEO harassed her
Sayidaty launches AboutHer.com lifestyle platform
Latest News
Pope Francis lands in Egypt in push for ‘fraternity’
20 views
US seeks talks with North Korea to solve nuke issue: Tillerson
73 views
Erdogan: “Fresh page” for US relations with Trump
59 views
Afghan Taliban announce start of ‘spring offensive’
46 views
Spieth duo, Aussie Ruffels pair share PGA lead
60 views
Iran summons Pakistani envoy over attack on borders guards
11 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR