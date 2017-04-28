  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 15 min 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • ‘I thought it would be easier:’ Trump reflects on first 100 days in office

World

‘I thought it would be easier:’ Trump reflects on first 100 days in office

Arab News |
US President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, April 27, 2017. (Reuters)

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump revealed that he is surprised at how difficult his new job is and added that he misses driving, in a new interview with Reuters.
President Donald Trump on Thursday reflected on his first 100 days in office with a wistful look at his life before the White House.
“I loved my previous life. I had so many things going,” Trump told Reuters in an interview. “This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.”
Trump took office in January after making a name for himself as a wealthy businessman from New York and on Thursday told Reuters that he was surprised at the lack of privacy that comes with being president.
He also made clear he was still getting used to having 24-hour Secret Service protection and its accompanying constraints.
“You’re really into your own little cocoon, because you have such massive protection that you really can’t go anywhere,” he said.
When the president leaves the White House, it is usually in a limousine or an SUV.
“I like to drive,” he said. “I can’t drive any more.”
(With Reuters)

Related Articles

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump revealed that he is surprised at how difficult his new job is and added that he misses driving, in a new interview with Reuters.
President Donald Trump on Thursday reflected on his first 100 days in office with a wistful look at his life before the White House.
“I loved my previous life. I had so many things going,” Trump told Reuters in an interview. “This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.”
Trump took office in January after making a name for himself as a wealthy businessman from New York and on Thursday told Reuters that he was surprised at the lack of privacy that comes with being president.
He also made clear he was still getting used to having 24-hour Secret Service protection and its accompanying constraints.
“You’re really into your own little cocoon, because you have such massive protection that you really can’t go anywhere,” he said.
When the president leaves the White House, it is usually in a limousine or an SUV.
“I like to drive,” he said. “I can’t drive any more.”
(With Reuters)

Tags: US United States Donald Trump White House

Comments

MORE FROM World

Sacked South Africa finance minister warns of ANC meltdown

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, who was dramatically fired by...

British soldier who killed Afghan fighter freed from jail

LONDON: A British soldier jailed for killing an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan was freed on...

Sacked South Africa finance minister warns of ANC meltdown
British soldier who killed Afghan fighter freed from jail
Internet shutdowns rob Kashmiri activists of lifeline
Malaysian PM: ‘Inequality fueling extremism’
Duterte to look into illegal detentions in ‘secret cell’
Seoul rejects Trump’s demand to pay for missile system
Latest News
Sacked South Africa finance minister warns of ANC meltdown
1 views
British soldier who killed Afghan fighter freed from jail
25 views
Internet shutdowns rob Kashmiri activists of lifeline
14 views
Lifting the veal off Salt Bae’s not so organic rise to fame
58 views
Malaysian PM: ‘Inequality fueling extremism’
31 views
Duterte to look into illegal detentions in ‘secret cell’
22 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR