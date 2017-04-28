‘I thought it would be easier:’ Trump reflects on first 100 days in office

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump revealed that he is surprised at how difficult his new job is and added that he misses driving, in a new interview with Reuters.

President Donald Trump on Thursday reflected on his first 100 days in office with a wistful look at his life before the White House.

“I loved my previous life. I had so many things going,” Trump told Reuters in an interview. “This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.”

Trump took office in January after making a name for himself as a wealthy businessman from New York and on Thursday told Reuters that he was surprised at the lack of privacy that comes with being president.

He also made clear he was still getting used to having 24-hour Secret Service protection and its accompanying constraints.

“You’re really into your own little cocoon, because you have such massive protection that you really can’t go anywhere,” he said.

When the president leaves the White House, it is usually in a limousine or an SUV.

“I like to drive,” he said. “I can’t drive any more.”

