Iran summons Pakistani envoy over attack on borders guards

TEHRAN: Iran’s official IRNA news agency is reporting that the country’s foreign ministry has summoned the Pakistani envoy to protest an attack on Iranian guards near the border with Pakistan that left nine dead.
The Friday report said the Iranian side demanded “essential and serious” action by Pakistan to punish the “terrorists” and applying measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
Iran says the attackers opened fire Wednesday from the Pakistan side on the guards and killed nine. An earlier report put the death toll at 10. Three others were injured.
The area in southeast Iran is the scene of occasional clashes between Iranian forces and the Sunni militant group Jaish-ul-Adl, as well as armed drug traffickers. It lies on a major drug smuggling transit route.

