  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 28 min 11 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Erdogan: “Fresh page” for US relations with Trump

World

Erdogan: “Fresh page” for US relations with Trump

Associated Press |
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech at an Atlantic Council event in Istanbul.(AP Photo)

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s president says a “fresh page” in Turkish-American relations can be opened with US President Donald Trump’s administration, as high-level dialogue has intensified since January.
Speaking in Istanbul Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he sees “signs that Mr. Trump will exhibit a more decisive stance than the previous administration in terms of combatting terror.”
Erdogan repeated his criticism of the US alliance with Syrian Kurdish militias that Turkey deems “terrorists.”
He says that giving the Kurds concrete support “is damaging the spirit of alliance and partnership.”
Erdogan adds: “Now Turkey, the Free Syrian Army, along with the coalition led by America, can clear these 2,500-5,000 terrorists. It’s not difficult for us and we would succeed.”
Erdogan and Trump are scheduled to meet on May 16 in Washington.

Related Articles

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s president says a “fresh page” in Turkish-American relations can be opened with US President Donald Trump’s administration, as high-level dialogue has intensified since January.
Speaking in Istanbul Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he sees “signs that Mr. Trump will exhibit a more decisive stance than the previous administration in terms of combatting terror.”
Erdogan repeated his criticism of the US alliance with Syrian Kurdish militias that Turkey deems “terrorists.”
He says that giving the Kurds concrete support “is damaging the spirit of alliance and partnership.”
Erdogan adds: “Now Turkey, the Free Syrian Army, along with the coalition led by America, can clear these 2,500-5,000 terrorists. It’s not difficult for us and we would succeed.”
Erdogan and Trump are scheduled to meet on May 16 in Washington.

Tags: Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Syrian conflict Trump

Comments

MORE FROM World

Shutdown averted as US Congress passes stopgap spending bill

Washington: The US Congress easily passed a one-week stopgap spending bill Friday, assuring there...

German MPs approve partial burqa ban, security measures

BERLIN: German lawmakers have approved a partial ban on the full-face burqa veil and a package of...

Shutdown averted as US Congress passes stopgap spending bill
German MPs approve partial burqa ban, security measures
Chinese court sentences rights lawyer in secret trial
Nigeria’s Jonathan blames Obama for 2015 election defeat
Nigeria’s presidency plays down Buhari health concerns
Court delays trial of Burkina Faso ex-leader for protest killings
Latest News
Reports: US troops deploy along Syria-Turkish border
11 views
Shutdown averted as US Congress passes stopgap spending bill
9 views
German MPs approve partial burqa ban, security measures
18 views
Chinese court sentences rights lawyer in secret trial
4 views
Canada’s Home Capital secures $2bn credit line
6 views
Japan will not make concessions in two-way trade talks with US, says Aso
47 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR