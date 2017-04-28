US seeks talks with North Korea to solve nuke issue: Tillerson

  • Search form

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks about Iran and North Korea, at the State Department(AFP)
WASHINGTON: The United States is not ruling out direct dialogue with North Korea on its nuclear program, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in an interview with National Public Radio.
“Obviously, that would be the way we would like to solve this,” he said, according to the transcript published Friday, when asked whether Washington seeks talks with Pyongyang.
“But North Korea has to decide they’re ready to talk to us about the right agenda — and the right agenda is not simply stopping where they are for a few more months or a few more years and then resuming things.
