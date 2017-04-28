Reports: US troops deploy along Syria-Turkish border

BEIRUT: A Syrian war monitor and Kurdish activists say US armored vehicles have deployed in areas in northern Syria along the border with Turkey, a few days after a Turkish airstrike that killed 20 US-backed Kurdish fighters.

Footage posted by Syrian activists online shows a convoy of US armored vehicles driving on a rural road in the village of Darbasiyah, a few hundred meters from the Turkish border. Clashes in the area were reported between Turkish and Kurdish forces Wednesday a day after the Turkish airstrike.

Rami Abdurrahman, director of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the deployment seems limited.

A Kurdish activist, Mustafa Bali, confirmed the deployment.

Col. John Dorrian, a US spokesman for the international coalition against Daesh, declined to comment, saying troop movement is “ongoing.”

