Middle-East

Reports: US troops deploy along Syria-Turkish border

Fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) visit the site of Turkish airstrikes near northeastern Syrian Kurdish town of Derik, known as al-Malikiyah in Arabic. (AFP)
BEIRUT: A Syrian war monitor and Kurdish activists say US armored vehicles have deployed in areas in northern Syria along the border with Turkey, a few days after a Turkish airstrike that killed 20 US-backed Kurdish fighters.
Footage posted by Syrian activists online shows a convoy of US armored vehicles driving on a rural road in the village of Darbasiyah, a few hundred meters from the Turkish border. Clashes in the area were reported between Turkish and Kurdish forces Wednesday a day after the Turkish airstrike.
Rami Abdurrahman, director of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the deployment seems limited.
A Kurdish activist, Mustafa Bali, confirmed the deployment.
Col. John Dorrian, a US spokesman for the international coalition against Daesh, declined to comment, saying troop movement is “ongoing.”
