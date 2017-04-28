  • Search form

Officials: Egypt tribesmen burned Daesh militant alive in Sinai

AP
Egyptian tribesman setting Daesh militant on fire. (Video grab)

EGYPT: Egyptian security officials say that members of a prominent local tribe in northern Sinai have burned alive a suspected Daesh militant.
The officials say the man's charred body was found early on Wednesday south the town of Rafah in the Sinai Peninsula. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to talk to reporters.
They say the killing came just hours after an Daesh suicide bomber attacked a tribal checkpoint in northern Sinai and killed four members of the Tarabeen tribe on Tuesday.
The incident is the latest escalation in the conflict in the restive peninsula, where Egyptian forces have been battling a growing insurgency with local tribes mostly remaining on the sidelines.

