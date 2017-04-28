Saudi launch of new education program designed for cardiovascular disease prevention

Physicians and hospital systems in Saudi Arabia now have access to an innovative program that leverages the latest science and technology to provide education, resources and practical tools needed to prevent cardiovascular diseases in individuals at risk.

The American College of Cardiology (ACC), working with the Saudi Heart Association (SHA), is launching a series of forums for physicians on cardiovascular disease prevention.

Tuesday’s forum focused on common risk factors for cardiovascular disease and proven strategies to help patients mitigate risk. Topics included risk assessment techniques and treatment guidelines.

On stage, speakers from the United States joined local Saudi speakers for lecture style presentations and audience discussion. The audience included cardiologists and general practitioners viewing not only in-person at the Riyadh broadcast venue, but also virtually from sites in Jeddah and Dammam.

Daniel José Piñeiro, MD, FACC, chair of American College of Cardiology Assembly of International Governors, said: “As René Dubos famously stated, we need to ‘think globally, act locally.’ To be effective in changing the culture around treating and preventing heart disease, you have to reach clinicians where they live and practice, and beyond a single intervention.

“We are committed to working with our colleagues in Saudi Arabia to implement this program in a way that achieves maximum impact and furthers the college’s mission to prevent cardiovascular disease and improve patient care on a global scale.”

Hussam Al-Faleh, president of Saudi Heart Association, said: “Treatment of cardiovascular disease will always be a top concern, but at the Saudi Heart Association, we are shifting our focus more and more toward prevention. We are pleased to partner with the ACC to highlight and promote this crucial approach to patient care among physicians throughout Saudi.”

The program is part of a larger ACC cardiovascular disease prevention program designed to reach thousands of doctors not only in Saudi Arabia, but also in Egypt, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Argentina, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and China. Program curricula are customized to local health care challenges and needs through extensive consultation with ACC’s network of international chapters, as well as surveys and outreach among local health care professionals. Subsequent forums in this series will explore the implications of specific risk factors and health conditions on cardiovascular disease prevention. The program, supported by Pfizer, aligns with a broader effort in Saudi Arabia — its Vision 2030 — to improve health care access, quality and patient outcomes.

