Mobily shares technical expertise with university students

King Saudi University hosted a meeting at its campus, where Mobily executives presented their telecom and IT expertise for the benefit of the university’s IT and computer science students.

The interaction between the university and Mobily was part of the company’s role in supporting the Kingdom’s education sector.

Faisal Bakhashwain, general manager, marketing information technology services, gave a presentation on how Mobily data centers support the company’s infrastructure in relation to billing services, customer service, operating systems, cloud computing services, and managed services. He also highlighted the issue of business continuity in data centers during emergencies and Mobily’s security measures to ensure better and efficient services for all customers.

Mohammed Albelwe, EGM corporate communications at Mobily, said: “Mobily has always undertaken such programs as part of its responsibility toward society, and the education sector specifically, to exchange knowledge and experience with different authorities and sectors. Mobily is acting based on its leading role in adding value to all specialities at the Kingdom’s universities, targeting all male and female students, as per the requirements of the private sector.”

He added: “Mobily is sharing its expertise with educational authorities in order to enhance the students’ development path and qualify them directly by explaining to them actual systems used by the company. This helps them in choosing a career path after graduation.”

Albelwe said that Mobily often receives requests to conduct such educational programs in various government and private universities.

