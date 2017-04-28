  • Search form

Corporate News

New 2017 Lincoln MKZ launched in the Middle East

Arab News
The new 2017 Lincoln MKZ
The new 2017 Lincoln MKZ is designed to appeal to those who are looking for something different in the luxury market.
From the placement of technology features such as the push-button gear shift to reimagined interior spaces including the floating center console, drivers can relish in discovering an unexpected experience based on intelligent function and beautiful form.
The “Lincoln Experience” is brought to life through the available Lincoln-exclusive 3.0-liter GTDI V6 engine, as well as intangible elements like the quiet cabin provided by the Active Noise Control system.
Features of the new Lincoln MKZ include curated spaces for storage, the availability of different interior packages, available fully retractable panoramic glass roof, and concert-quality Revel audio with specially designed doors for optimal positioning of the speakers.
“Lincoln, from its origins, has always been focused on bespoke cabins built for its passengers,” said Alex Schaeffer, director, Lincoln Middle East.
“This heritage affords us some great inspiration, and allows us to lean into what the customer wants, always remembering that the journey itself is meant to be as rewarding as the destination.”
Adaptive LED headlamps help deliver cleaner, clearer lighting for drivers, complemented by the all-new one-piece Lincoln signature grille.
Inside, engineers paid particular attention to the sound and feel of new switches and dials that replace slider adjustments for easier control of ventilation and audio functions for new Lincoln MKZ customers.
Commonly used buttons and USB ports are now even easier to access, while Lincoln MKZ’s available fully retractable panoramic glass roof offers the largest open-air roof among sedans.
“Our customers are looking for three attributes in a luxury midsize sedan — technologies that ease their everyday experience, a beautiful design that is crafted with attention to detail, and a vehicle with impressive power that makes it a pleasure to drive,” said Kumar Galhotra, president of the Lincoln Motor Company.
“The new Lincoln MKZ elevates all of these attributes — and many more — to create a compelling entry in this highly competitive portion of the luxury market,” he added.
