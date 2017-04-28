Al Faisaliah voted ‘Best Business Hotel in Riyadh’

Al Faisaliah Hotel has been recognized as the “Best business hotel in Riyadh” by the Business Traveler Middle East Awards 2017.

Marking its 6th anniversary, with more than 300 leading travel executives in attendance, the Business Traveler Middle East Awards celebrated those who have excelled in the industry, and most notably, the awards are voted by the readers themselves.

Al Faisaliah Hotel encompasses 224-rooms, complimented by Al Faisaliah Suites, the first and only dedicated all-suite hotel in the heart of Riyadh.

Providing more than 6,000-square meters of meeting space, Al Faisaliah Hotel is considered one of the leading lights for hosting meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions in Riyadh. With a number of flexible spaces suitable for intimate meetings or large-scale corporate exhibitions, Al Faisaliah Hotel is well-poised for hosting events of any size, up to 2,000 guests.

Al Faisaliah provides unrivaled sophistication, personalized service and grandiose halls, all within easy reach of the city’s central business district and also adjoining the Al Faisaliah Tower. All spaces at Al Faisaliah Hotel are fully equipped with complimentary wi-fi.

The hotel’s experienced in-house event team take care of everything, from big picture planning to the small details.

Business guests at Al Faisaliah can also take advantage of the signature butler service, a selection of restaurants perfect for hosting clients and sealing business deals, comprehensive business centers, a fleet of limousines with wi-fi and knowledgeable drivers ensuring guests are connected and on schedule, and access to the Global Hotel Alliance recognition program.

Saeed Al-Aseeri, executive assistant manager, said: “This has been a great achievement for us, and an inspiration to excel in all realms of hospitality.”

Al Faisaliah Hotel has been bestowed with several similar accolades in previous years from internationally reputable award bodies, including the World Travel Awards, Saudi Excellence in Tourism Awards and the World Luxury Hotel Awards. Al Faisaliah Hotel, a member of the Leading Hotels of the World, is owned and operated by Al Khozama Management Company, Saudi Arabia’s leading hospitality and property management company.

