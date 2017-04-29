  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 22 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Algeria defends Ahmadiyah sect arrests

Reuters |
Tunisian police forces stand guard in front of the court in Tunis, in this file photo. (AFP)
ALGIERS: Algeria’s government has rejected accusations from rights groups that it persecuted the Ahmadiyah religious sect during a recent spate of arrests, saying those detained were targeted for breaking the law not for their beliefs.
International rights groups have expressed concern in Algeria about crackdowns and religious persecution of the Ahmadiyah, a sect also found in Pakistan and Indonesia as well as in communities in Europe but who some Sunnis accuse of apostasy.
Algeria’s Minister of Religious Affairs Mohammed Aissa told diplomats and reporters this week that any arrests in Algeria’s Ahmadiyah community were for individual crimes and not a crackdown on their religious community.
His comments came after some Algerian political leaders had said there was no place for the Ahmadiyah in Algeria, where most people are Sunni Muslims. In the past, officials have suggested the community was involved in illegal proselytizing.
“All those Ahmadiyah individuals’ activities in our country were illegal, we are not targeting the Ahmadiyah, but rather individuals,” Aissa said at a conference this week.
Those arrested have been investigated for offenses including unauthorized fundraising and the illicit use of private homes to conduct unauthorized secret meetings.
ALGIERS: Algeria’s government has rejected accusations from rights groups that it persecuted the Ahmadiyah religious sect during a recent spate of arrests, saying those detained were targeted for breaking the law not for their beliefs.
International rights groups have expressed concern in Algeria about crackdowns and religious persecution of the Ahmadiyah, a sect also found in Pakistan and Indonesia as well as in communities in Europe but who some Sunnis accuse of apostasy.
Algeria’s Minister of Religious Affairs Mohammed Aissa told diplomats and reporters this week that any arrests in Algeria’s Ahmadiyah community were for individual crimes and not a crackdown on their religious community.
His comments came after some Algerian political leaders had said there was no place for the Ahmadiyah in Algeria, where most people are Sunni Muslims. In the past, officials have suggested the community was involved in illegal proselytizing.
“All those Ahmadiyah individuals’ activities in our country were illegal, we are not targeting the Ahmadiyah, but rather individuals,” Aissa said at a conference this week.
Those arrested have been investigated for offenses including unauthorized fundraising and the illicit use of private homes to conduct unauthorized secret meetings.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Dozens wounded at protests for Palestinians jailed in Israel

RAMALLAH: Dozens of protesters were wounded at West Bank demonstrations in support of hunger-...

Algeria defends Ahmadiyah sect arrests

ALGIERS: Algeria’s government has rejected accusations from rights groups that it persecuted the...

Dozens wounded at protests for Palestinians jailed in Israel
Algeria defends Ahmadiyah sect arrests
Tehran mayor attacks Rouhani in pre-election debate
Egypt issues law allowing president to appoint judges
Israeli PM says German minister would not take his call after snub
Officials: Egypt tribesmen burned Daesh militant alive in Sinai
Latest News
Saudi clinics treat 3,363 Syrian refugees in Zaatari camp in 225th week
Saudi lobbyist in US optimistic about women driving
Dozens wounded at protests for Palestinians jailed in Israel
Algeria defends Ahmadiyah sect arrests
Tehran mayor attacks Rouhani in pre-election debate
UN issues ultimatum as millions face starvation
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR