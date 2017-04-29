Saudi clinics treat 3,363 Syrian refugees in Zaatari camp in 225th week

AMMAN: In its 225th week of work in Jordan’s Zaatari camp, the Saudi National Campaign treated more than 3,363 Syrian refugees who visited its specialized clinics.

The medical director of the clinics, Dr. Hamid Al-Mifalany, said the pediatric clinic treated 853 Syrian children, the general medicine clinic around 345 patients, the dermatology clinic 280 patients and the orthopedic clinic 229 patients.

More than 2,200 medical prescriptions and 110 milk containers for infants were dispensed.

The regional director for the Saudi National Campaign, Dr. Bader bin Abdulrahman Al-Samaan, said the clinics offer the best-quality medical services for Syrian refugees in an environment where medical services are scarce and people are in great need of them.

