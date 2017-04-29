  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 22 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi clinics treat 3,363 Syrian refugees in Zaatari camp in 225th week

Saudi Arabia

Saudi clinics treat 3,363 Syrian refugees in Zaatari camp in 225th week

ARAB NEWS |
A Syrian refugee receives medical treatment at a specialized clinic at Zaatari camp in Jordan. (SPA)
AMMAN: In its 225th week of work in Jordan’s Zaatari camp, the Saudi National Campaign treated more than 3,363 Syrian refugees who visited its specialized clinics.
The medical director of the clinics, Dr. Hamid Al-Mifalany, said the pediatric clinic treated 853 Syrian children, the general medicine clinic around 345 patients, the dermatology clinic 280 patients and the orthopedic clinic 229 patients.
More than 2,200 medical prescriptions and 110 milk containers for infants were dispensed.
The regional director for the Saudi National Campaign, Dr. Bader bin Abdulrahman Al-Samaan, said the clinics offer the best-quality medical services for Syrian refugees in an environment where medical services are scarce and people are in great need of them.
AMMAN: In its 225th week of work in Jordan’s Zaatari camp, the Saudi National Campaign treated more than 3,363 Syrian refugees who visited its specialized clinics.
The medical director of the clinics, Dr. Hamid Al-Mifalany, said the pediatric clinic treated 853 Syrian children, the general medicine clinic around 345 patients, the dermatology clinic 280 patients and the orthopedic clinic 229 patients.
More than 2,200 medical prescriptions and 110 milk containers for infants were dispensed.
The regional director for the Saudi National Campaign, Dr. Bader bin Abdulrahman Al-Samaan, said the clinics offer the best-quality medical services for Syrian refugees in an environment where medical services are scarce and people are in great need of them.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi clinics treat 3,363 Syrian refugees in Zaatari camp in 225th week

AMMAN: In its 225th week of work in Jordan’s Zaatari camp, the Saudi National Campaign treated more...

Saudi lobbyist in US optimistic about women driving

JEDDAH: A Saudi lobbyist in the US has expressed optimism that women will get the right to drive in...

Saudi clinics treat 3,363 Syrian refugees in Zaatari camp in 225th week
Saudi lobbyist in US optimistic about women driving
Saudi entertainment chief sees cinemas returning, eventually
2 Saudi soldiers killed patrolling Yemen border
King Salman receives invite to OIC Summit in Astana
GCC achievements despite challenges highlighted
Latest News
Saudi clinics treat 3,363 Syrian refugees in Zaatari camp in 225th week
Saudi lobbyist in US optimistic about women driving
Dozens wounded at protests for Palestinians jailed in Israel
Algeria defends Ahmadiyah sect arrests
Tehran mayor attacks Rouhani in pre-election debate
UN issues ultimatum as millions face starvation
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR