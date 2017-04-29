Govt plans to improve Haj, Umrah system, facilities

JEDDAH: The Saudi government, and all related authorities and institutes, especially the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Haj and Umrah Research Center, are keen to improve and develop the Haj and Umrah system and facilities.

“The government and all relevant authorities joined their human and technical capabilities to develop the plans and programs for safe and secure Haj and Umrah according to the scientific research done by the center,” said Bakri bin Maatouq Assas, president of Umm Al-Qura University (UQU) and general supervisor of the Haj and Umrah Research Center.

Assas announced the launch of the 17th scientific forum for Haj and Umrah research meeting, organized by UQU on May 10 in Madinah under the patronage of King Salman and Mohammed bin Naid, crown prince and chairman of the Higher Haj Committee.

He reviewed the forum’s program and had a meeting with Turki bin Mohamed Habibullah, secretary general of the organizing committee of the 17th Haj and Umrah forum, and members of the executive committee on Thursday.

Assas praised the government for providing the best facilities to pilgrims and visitors of the Holy Mosques.

He said the Institute for Haj Research and Umrah always works with the concerned authorities to develop the Haj and Umrah system.

The Center carried out specialized scientific research and studies to address obstacles and provide scientific and practical suggestions and solutions that contribute to the implementation of projects to provide pilgrims a safe and secure Haj.

He explained that the 17th forum aims to attract researchers and specialists in Saudi universities and research institutes, as well as participants from government agencies and the private sector to discuss obstacles, solutions, facilities, research and scientific developments, scientific methods and practical proposals related to the services of Haj and Umrah visitors.

JEDDAH: The Saudi government, and all related authorities and institutes, especially the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Haj and Umrah Research Center, are keen to improve and develop the Haj and Umrah system and facilities.

“The government and all relevant authorities joined their human and technical capabilities to develop the plans and programs for safe and secure Haj and Umrah according to the scientific research done by the center,” said Bakri bin Maatouq Assas, president of Umm Al-Qura University (UQU) and general supervisor of the Haj and Umrah Research Center.

Assas announced the launch of the 17th scientific forum for Haj and Umrah research meeting, organized by UQU on May 10 in Madinah under the patronage of King Salman and Mohammed bin Naid, crown prince and chairman of the Higher Haj Committee.

He reviewed the forum’s program and had a meeting with Turki bin Mohamed Habibullah, secretary general of the organizing committee of the 17th Haj and Umrah forum, and members of the executive committee on Thursday.

Assas praised the government for providing the best facilities to pilgrims and visitors of the Holy Mosques.

He said the Institute for Haj Research and Umrah always works with the concerned authorities to develop the Haj and Umrah system.

The Center carried out specialized scientific research and studies to address obstacles and provide scientific and practical suggestions and solutions that contribute to the implementation of projects to provide pilgrims a safe and secure Haj.

He explained that the 17th forum aims to attract researchers and specialists in Saudi universities and research institutes, as well as participants from government agencies and the private sector to discuss obstacles, solutions, facilities, research and scientific developments, scientific methods and practical proposals related to the services of Haj and Umrah visitors.