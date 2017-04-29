  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 25 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Daesh claims responsibility for Baghdad suicide bombing

QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA | AP |
Burnt police cars are seen at the site of a blast in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Saturday. (AFP / SABAH ARAR)
BAGHDAD: The Daesh group claimed responsibility for a bombing that targeted a police station in Baghdad’s center Friday night, and Iraqi officials said the blast killed four people and wounded eight.
The attack was carried out by a suicide car bomber, according to police and hospital officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. They put the death toll at four.
But Saad Mann, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry and Baghdad Operations Command, told the Associated Press that only three were killed in the bombing. He said all those killed were policemen and did not offer any information as to the number of injured.
The differing accounts could not be immediately reconciled.
The explosion targeted an entrance to the traffic police station in Baghdad’s Karrada neighborhood. Moments after the attack the burning shell of a car could be seen sending up a plume of thick black smoke as police fired into the air to disperse a small crowd.
The attack comes as Iraqi forces struggle to push back Daesh group militants in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, the last pocket of significant urban territory the group holds in Iraq.
Daesh has carried out similar attacks targeting Iraqi security forces in the past. Iraqi and coalition officials have warned that as Daesh loses ground in Iraq the group will increasingly return to its insurgent roots.
In July of last year a massive truck bombing in the same Baghdad neighborhood killed more than 300 people on a busy street lined with shopping malls. The attack was the deadliest single bombing in Baghdad since US-led forces toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.
BAGHDAD: The Daesh group claimed responsibility for a bombing that targeted a police station in Baghdad’s center Friday night, and Iraqi officials said the blast killed four people and wounded eight.
The attack was carried out by a suicide car bomber, according to police and hospital officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. They put the death toll at four.
But Saad Mann, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry and Baghdad Operations Command, told the Associated Press that only three were killed in the bombing. He said all those killed were policemen and did not offer any information as to the number of injured.
The differing accounts could not be immediately reconciled.
The explosion targeted an entrance to the traffic police station in Baghdad’s Karrada neighborhood. Moments after the attack the burning shell of a car could be seen sending up a plume of thick black smoke as police fired into the air to disperse a small crowd.
The attack comes as Iraqi forces struggle to push back Daesh group militants in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, the last pocket of significant urban territory the group holds in Iraq.
Daesh has carried out similar attacks targeting Iraqi security forces in the past. Iraqi and coalition officials have warned that as Daesh loses ground in Iraq the group will increasingly return to its insurgent roots.
In July of last year a massive truck bombing in the same Baghdad neighborhood killed more than 300 people on a busy street lined with shopping malls. The attack was the deadliest single bombing in Baghdad since US-led forces toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Daesh claims responsibility for Baghdad suicide bombing

BAGHDAD: The Daesh group claimed responsibility for a bombing that targeted a police station in...

Hamas to amend controversial charter in bid to ease ties

GAZA CITY: Hamas is to unveil a new version of its controversial founding charter, which called for...

Daesh claims responsibility for Baghdad suicide bombing
Hamas to amend controversial charter in bid to ease ties
Tunisian officials sacked after protests
Egypt urges US to play ‘active’ Mideast peace role
3,900 expelled from Turkey's civil service in latest purge
Turkey blocks access to Wikipedia over ‘terror’ claims
Latest News
Daesh claims responsibility for Baghdad suicide bombing
Hollande: Britain must pay price for Brexit
1 views
UN Security Council backs new Western Sahara talks push
1 views
Hamas to amend controversial charter in bid to ease ties
1 views
Macedonia ‘playing with fire,’ former peace envoy warns
16 views
Tunisian officials sacked after protests
13 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR