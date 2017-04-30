  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Body of kidnapped police officer found in Seihat

MOHAMMAED AL-SULAMI |
JEDDAH: Security personnel in the Eastern Province Saturday found the body of a police officer who had been kidnapped Friday morning by five masked and armed men from a farm in Seihat.
The officer was working as a traffic policeman in Al-Qatif governorate. His body, with bullet marks, was found close to Mahallat Mheish town, which is part of Al-Qatif governorate.
Security sources told Arab News that the Eastern Province police gathered evidence from the crime scene and from the vehicle of the dead policeman, and that it is still looking for the five criminals.
The spokesman for the Eastern Province police, Col. Ziyad Al-Raqeiti, said Friday that security patrols and the police station in Seihat received a call about citizens relaxing at a farm in Seihat, which belongs to one of them, being assaulted by five armed and masked men, and that one had been kidnapped at gunpoint.
When the police reached the scene, the kidnapped officer’s car was parked and running next to the farm’s gate; a man was dead as a result of bullet wounds.
Police have taken the necessary procedures and the criminal investigation will identify the circumstance surrounding the crime, the motives, and those who were involved in it.
