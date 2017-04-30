UN World Tourism Organization to honor Prince Sultan

RIYADH: The UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said it will honor Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, for his support of global tourism and the UNWTO’s efforts, as well as his creative ideas and initiatives.

He will be honored at the 22nd UNWTO General Assembly on Sept. 13 in China, in the presence of 156 countries and seven observer states, and the Chinese president and prime minister.

UNWTO Secretary-General Taleb Rifai said this is the first honoring of its kind. The prince “was able to transform the way people thought about tourism, showing that it’s not only for luxury but also an important economic industry and an important sector for development,” he added.

Prince Sultan has established an organized structure for tourism in the Kingdom over 15 years, and has established a sector that was not available before, Rifai said, adding that his role extends across the Arab world.

Rifai highlighted the prince’s role in linking national heritage to identity, and in connecting Arab ministers of tourism, culture and heritage.

Prince Sultan expressed pride at the UNWTO’s appreciation, saying the honor is in recognition of the king, government and citizens of Saudi Arabia.

“I extend congratulations on this occasion to... King Salman... who supports tourism and national heritage,” Prince Sultan said, adding that this is also an appreciation of the Saudi people, who trusted the state’s tourism directives in the knowledge that they will reflect their national aspirations.

