Directive issued to provide public transport for teachers in remote areas

RIYADH: Education Minister Ahmad bin Mohammad Al-Eisa issued a directive for the launch of a project to provide public transportation for teachers in remote areas. The project, which was approved in January, will be implemented by Tatweer.

“Providing various supporting services according to available potential to support male and female teachers in doing their job is one of the most important roles of the ministry, and this project embodies and activates this vision,” he said.

He encouraged teachers included in the service to review its details via the Tatweer e-portal and social media.

The executive president of Tatweer, Sami Al-Dabeikhi, said the project will include 6,000 teachers who meet the specifications and conditions.

He added that the e-portal will continue to receive applications from teachers wishing to participate until May 24.

Teachers registered in the e-portal can amend or cancel their applications at any time, and will not be required to pay SR500 ($133) a month in service fees until they sign the agreement with Tatweer before the start of the service next year.

