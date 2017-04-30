  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • ‘The Simpsons’ skewers Trump in ‘100 days’ episode

Offbeat

‘The Simpsons’ skewers Trump in ‘100 days’ episode

AFP |
The 84-second footage featuring President Donald Trump has gone viral.
LOS ANGELES: “The Simpsons” is trolling President Donald Trump over his first 100 days in a viral video in which he boasts about his increased Twitter followers and reduced golf handicap.
The 84-second footage posted on the Fox animated comedy’s Twitter account offered a glimpse at the episode scheduled to air Sunday, celebrating the fact that Trump is 6.8 percent of the way through his term.
The teaser, which had 4.8 million hits on YouTube by Friday afternoon, opens at a sinister looking White House on a stormy night, where White House press secretary Sean Spicer can be seen hanging by a noose in the press room with a sign reading “I quit” hanging around his neck.
“I am not replacing him,” says Kellyanne Conway, fleeing in terror as she discovers the body.
Upstairs, the camera dollies past Trump strategist Steve Bannon and what looks like the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner as they throttle one another.
As chaos reigns, Trump is sitting in bed in pink pajamas, smart phone in hand, and surrounded by books — a Bill O’Reilly tome entitled “Killing a Good Thing,” a guide called “Florida on $10 Million a Day” and “The Little Book of Big Bombs.”
“A hundred days in office, so many accomplishments. Lowered my golf handicap, my Twitter following increased by 700. And finally we can shoot hibernating bears. My boys will love that,” Trump says as his wig gets up and turns around, revealing itself to be a dog.
“Here’s a bill that you must read immediately. It lowers taxes for only Republicans,” an aide implores.
“Can’t Fox News read it, and I’ll watch what they say?” Trump responds.
The president switches on his TV, and a news report showing his daughter Ivanka replacing Bill Clinton appointee Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court as a voiceover informs viewers they can buy her gavel and robe for just 1,000 rubles.
LOS ANGELES: “The Simpsons” is trolling President Donald Trump over his first 100 days in a viral video in which he boasts about his increased Twitter followers and reduced golf handicap.
The 84-second footage posted on the Fox animated comedy’s Twitter account offered a glimpse at the episode scheduled to air Sunday, celebrating the fact that Trump is 6.8 percent of the way through his term.
The teaser, which had 4.8 million hits on YouTube by Friday afternoon, opens at a sinister looking White House on a stormy night, where White House press secretary Sean Spicer can be seen hanging by a noose in the press room with a sign reading “I quit” hanging around his neck.
“I am not replacing him,” says Kellyanne Conway, fleeing in terror as she discovers the body.
Upstairs, the camera dollies past Trump strategist Steve Bannon and what looks like the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner as they throttle one another.
As chaos reigns, Trump is sitting in bed in pink pajamas, smart phone in hand, and surrounded by books — a Bill O’Reilly tome entitled “Killing a Good Thing,” a guide called “Florida on $10 Million a Day” and “The Little Book of Big Bombs.”
“A hundred days in office, so many accomplishments. Lowered my golf handicap, my Twitter following increased by 700. And finally we can shoot hibernating bears. My boys will love that,” Trump says as his wig gets up and turns around, revealing itself to be a dog.
“Here’s a bill that you must read immediately. It lowers taxes for only Republicans,” an aide implores.
“Can’t Fox News read it, and I’ll watch what they say?” Trump responds.
The president switches on his TV, and a news report showing his daughter Ivanka replacing Bill Clinton appointee Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court as a voiceover informs viewers they can buy her gavel and robe for just 1,000 rubles.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Tom Hanks turns fanboy in chat with Bruce Springsteen

NEW YORK: Bruce Springsteen and Tom Hanks paid tribute Friday night to the late director Jonathan...

Bella Hadid-backed music festival canceled

MIAMI: A new music festival in The Bahamas that was billed as the ultimate in luxury on Friday...

Tom Hanks turns fanboy in chat with Bruce Springsteen
Bella Hadid-backed music festival canceled
Gwyneth Paltrow, Anna Vintour unite for magazine
‘The Simpsons’ skewers Trump in ‘100 days’ episode
Cosplay with hijabs showcased in Malaysia
Perry-Migos teamwork in Bon Appetit ‘irks music fans’
Latest News
100 days in, Trump says he’s brought about ‘profound change’
226 views
British heavyweight boxing star Joshua knocks out Klitschko
288 views
Tensions rise between Turkey, US along Syrian border
1031 views
Tom Hanks turns fanboy in chat with Bruce Springsteen
26 views
Bella Hadid-backed music festival canceled
51 views
Gwyneth Paltrow, Anna Vintour unite for magazine
19 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR